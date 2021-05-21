COVID-19 Clusters Reported At Providence High, Community School Of Davidson
Mecklenburg County health officials say Providence High School’s junior varsity baseball team has a cluster of COVID-19 cases. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools reported 10 student cases and one staff case at the southeast Charlotte school last week, but a spokesperson said early this week that the health department hadn’t labeled it a cluster. That label means two or more cases appear to be connected with school spread, as opposed to cases contracted elsewhere.www.wfae.org