newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

COVID-19 Clusters Reported At Providence High, Community School Of Davidson

By WFAE
Posted by 
WFAE
WFAE
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Mecklenburg County health officials say Providence High School’s junior varsity baseball team has a cluster of COVID-19 cases. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools reported 10 student cases and one staff case at the southeast Charlotte school last week, but a spokesperson said early this week that the health department hadn’t labeled it a cluster. That label means two or more cases appear to be connected with school spread, as opposed to cases contracted elsewhere.

www.wfae.org
WFAE

WFAE

2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
635K+
Views
ABOUT

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mecklenburg County, NC
Education
Charlotte, NC
Education
City
Providence, NC
Mecklenburg County, NC
Health
Davidson, NC
Education
City
Davidson, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
County
Mecklenburg County, NC
Charlotte, NC
Health
Providence, NC
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K 12 School#Charter School#Community Schools#High School Students#Campus Officials#Junior High School#Education And Schools#Providence High School#Cms#Wfae Education News#School Spread#Junior Varsity#Health Department#Health Officials#Carolinas#Hosting Vaccine Clinics#Covid 19 Cases#Armour Street#This Week
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
K-12 Education
News Break
Public Health
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
Related
RelationshipsPosted by
WFAE

Parents Confused By Changes In COVID-19 Restrictions

Though many North Carolinians welcomed the loosening of COVID-19 restrictions, particularly the mask mandate in most settings, some parents with children who are not yet eligible for vaccination are confused and concerned. “I’m very excited for myself, but this makes things harder for parents of unvaccinated children,” said Emily Brewer,...
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WFAE

17 Graduates Of Charlotte's RENEW HVAC Program Quickly Find Jobs And Interviews

For a decade, Urban League of Central Carolinas has been running an HVAC training program where students learn the ins and outs of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning. Once the COVID-19 pandemic came to North Carolina in March of 2020, many jobs became unstable and unemployment increased — and that program seemed more appealing, particularly when paired with some additional incentives.
Mecklenburg County, NCPosted by
WFAE

CMS Begins Planning For School Bond Vote in 2023

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is starting to study its construction needs to prepare for a school bond referendum in 2023. Voters approved $922 million for school construction and renovation in 2017. And while many of those projects are still being built or designed, consultant Dennis LaCaria says it’s time to think ahead.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WFAE

The Former CATS Chief Talks Transit Plan Mistakes

Ron Tober is arguably the father of Charlotte mass transit. He was the first chief executive of the Charlotte Area Transit System, from 1999 to 2007. He led the construction of the original Lynx Blue Line from Interstate 485 to uptown. And he created a long-range transit plan, which includes...
Charlotte, NCWCNC

Johnson C. Smith University will require students to get vaccinated

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Johnson C. Smith University announced that it will require students arriving back on campus this fall to come fully vaccinated. This means all students will have to have received either the Johnson and Johnson or the Moderna/Pfizer vaccinations. The university said waiting until the start of school...
Charlotte, NCStanly News & Press

STANLY EARLY COLLEGE NEWS: Spotlight on Villegas

Samantha Villegas is a super senior at Stanly Early College who graduated from the five-year program this month with her Associate in Arts degree. She was accepted into all five of the colleges she applied to and will be attending The University of North Carolina at Charlotte in the fall to major in Special Education.
Mecklenburg County, NCPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Which Mecklenburg County restaurants didn’t make the grade in April

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health-code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County. Restaurants, food stands and mobile food operators listed in this section received grades of either a “B” or “C” when inspected in April, according to data pulled May 13 from the N.C. Public Health Inspections online database.
Charlotte, NCthecharlottepost.com

Cherry neighbors: 'We'll do everything' to reclaim Morgan School

Longtime Cherry residents Myron (from left), Sylvia and Mylon Patton in front of the Morgan School, which community organizers want to buy and convert into a community resource center. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has reached a deal to lease the site to an arts education program, which neighborhood leaders oppose. Residents of...
Charlotte, NCCharlotteObserver.com

County chairman blasts CMS chief in latest chapter of school funding fight

The fight over Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools funding took an ugly turn this weekend when the Mecklenburg County commissioners’ chairman lambasted the CMS superintendent. It’s the latest in an increasingly contentious school funding fight that’s split the community for the past month, and doesn’t show signs of stopping soon. CMS voted to...