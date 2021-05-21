Numbers preview: Sixers (1) vs. Wizards (8)

The title picture appears to be wide open in both conferences. But the Philadelphia 76ers look very much like a No. 1 seed, going 27-5 with their starting lineup and finishing the season with the league’s second-ranked defense. And for the first time in the last four years, the Sixers enter the postseason with both Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons healthy. Their first-round matchup is a team that gave them a little bit of trouble early in the season and made a mad dash toward the 8 seed late. The Washington Wizards are seemingly playing with house money, though with a backcourt earning more than $70 million a year, anything less than a playoff berth would have been a major disappointment.