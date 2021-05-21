newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

David Zurawik: ‘This Is Us’ is network TV’s greatest family drama, and I am already suffering separation anxiety about it

By David Zurawik Baltimore Sun (TNS)
Derrick
 1 day ago

I have been feeling separation anxiety for weeks, and it is only getting worse. Season five of NBC’s “This Is Us’ ends Tuesday. And the network has also officially announced that the greatest family drama in the history of network TV will conclude after season six next year. That was expected, but it still intensifies the feeling of impending loss.

www.thederrick.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Hartley
Person
Mandy Moore
Person
Kevin Love
Person
Chrissy Metz
Person
Milo Ventimiglia
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Network Tv#This Is Us#Separation Anxiety#Family Drama#Nbc#Network Television#Network Tv#Mother Rebecca#Impending Loss#Father Jack
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
97ZOK

‘This Is Us’ Will End After Season 6

When This Is Us was renewed following its third season, series creator Dan Fogelman said at the time that the hugely popular series had reached its “midpoint.” It appears that he was extremely true to his word, as reports have emerged online that This Is Us will end after its upcoming sixth season, set to air on NBC beginning in the fall of 2021.
TV SeriesThe Hollywood Gossip

This Is Us: It Really Is Coming to an End!

You know what they say about all good things, don't you?. As it turns out, this saying also applies to all good television shows. Because we've just learned that This Is Us is coming to an end. While NBC itself has not yet confirmed this development, The Hollywood Reporter stated...
TV Seriesgoodhousekeeping.com

'This Is Us' Fans Are Not Taking This Season 5 Ending News Very Well

Season 5 of This Is Us has left fans with mixed emotions and not just because of the storylines. Now, sadly, we’ll have to say goodbye to the Pearsons sooner than expected. On April 13, minutes after the latest episode aired on the East coast, a trailer for the next episode of This Is Us was shared on YouTube. The 17-second clip announced that the NBC drama would be returning in mid-May for “the final 3 episodes of the season.” Given that we're up to the 13th episode, this means season 5 will only have a total of 16 episodes instead of the 18 originally ordered.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

This Is Us Spoilers: Surprising Details About Season 6

This Is Us fans are savoring the final episodes of season 5. But their joy has a sad undertone: We now know that This Is Us will end with season 6. Reach for that box of tissues and learn all the details that the producers have revealed about the This Is Us episodes that will pull down the curtains on the beloved saga of the Pearson family.
TV SeriesMinneapolis Star Tribune

It's time to say farewell to some of our TV favorites

Time has run out on "MacGyver." We'll bid farewell to "Mom" this week, and "NCIS: New Orleans" soon after that. Yes, it's that bittersweet time of year when we're forced to part ways with some of our favorite TV shows. In the coming weeks, many series will air their grand finales and/or launch final seasons.
TV Seriesccenterdispatch.com

Why Zoe’s ‘This Is Us’ Reappearance Could Change Kevin’s Course

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for This Is Us Season 5, Episode 14, “The Music and the Mirror.”]. This Is Us returned for fresh drama after a few weeks’ hiatus and one moment is raising a red flag when it comes to Kevin’s (Justin Hartley) future with Madison (Caitlin Thompson).
TV SeriesObserver

Sterling K. Brown Teases “Heartbreakingly Beautiful” Final Season of ‘This Is Us’

Say what you will about broadcast television in the age of the streaming revolution, but few shows elicit a cathartic ugly cry from audiences as effectively as NBC’s This Is Us. The family drama, still going strong in Season 5 with a healthy 5.6 million weekly live linear viewers, is rounding into its season finale May 25 before saying goodbye for good after Season 6. Naturally, fans are expecting a tear-jerking, heart-wrenching, laugh-inducing bittersweet feel good to juice their emotions. According to star Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us will indeed deliver, though fans shouldn’t necessarily expect a shocking curveball.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

This Is Us Spoilers: Could Madison’s Lack of Friends And Family Turn Kevin Into A Runaway Groom?

This Is Us devoted its first four seasons to focusing on the Pearson family. We met the ultimate dad and husband, Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia), his wife Rebecca (Mandy Moore), and the triplets Kevin (with Justin Hartley as the adult, Logan Shroyer as the teen, and Parker Bates as the child), Kate (with Chrissy Metz as the adult, Hannah Zeile as the teen, and Mackenzie Hancsicsak as the child), and Randall (with Sterling K. Brown as the adult, Niles Fitch as the teen, and Lonnie Chavis as the child).
TV Seriesconsiderable.com

7 once-controversial TV episodes that wouldn’t cause a stir today

As the ultimate fan of the original Dallas on CBS, I remember spending much of the summer of 1980 contemplating who shot Larry Hagman as that dastardly J.R. Ewing. On March 21st of that year, audiences across the country were shocked when the evil oil magnate was left to die in his lush office. I was convinced it had to be Jeff Cooper as Sue Ellen’s (Linda Gray) psychiatrist Dr. Simon Elby.
TV SeriesEast Bay Times

TV tonight: ‘Last Man Standing’ bids farewell with series finale

“Manifest” (8 p.m., NBC): Strange things continue to go down on the airplane crash drama. Tonight, Ben’s pursuit of a vulnerable Passenger’s Calling lands him in the crosshairs of an enemy. Meanwhile, a seemingly natural disaster leads Saanvi to make a bold move. “Last Man Standing” (9 p.m. Thursday, Fox):...
TV SeriesAOL Corp

Rebel Star Katey Sagal: Cancellation Left the Cast 'Scratching Our Heads at the Reversal of Support From ABC'

Katey Sagal is speaking up about ABC’s decision to cancel Rebel after just five episodes had aired. The freshman drama from Grey’s Anatomy showrunner Krista Vernoff was one of five shows axed by the network on Friday. Additional casualties included the legal drama For Life and black-ish spinoff mixed-ish (both cancelled after two seasons), veteran family sitcom American Housewife and the Kyra Sedgwick-led freshman sitcom Call Your Mother.
Paramount, CAPosted by
Primetimer

David Boreanaz on SEAL Team's move to Paramount+: I can finally say the F-bomb after 20 years on network TV

"I think the biggest thing for us in moving to a platform like Paramount+ is that it puts us in the game," he says. "Look at Amazon, look at Netflix and their success of their shows and what you cannot do on network television. There are a lot standards and practices that we have to adhere to, which we didn't really want to adhere to. It sometimes was a frustrating place to be, because we really want to be honest and truthful with these episodes. This allows us to go darker. I'm not saying we're going to change the wheel, because we've established great characters. It's just a matter of shifting it up and doing some things that are going to be a lot of fun. We're working on that transition now. We're going to be working until the third week of July because we have to get those four episodes done for the network first [that'll air in the fall]. I think that's a good launching pad for us. It allows us to kind of sell that transition." So, can Boreanaz yell, "F*ck, I've been shot!" "Oh my God," he says. "I've been in network TV for over 20 years and now I can drop the F-bomb? But it's not about dropping the F-bomb. You have to earn those moments. I think they will be more readily earned on a streaming platform. We can really go there now, and that's going to be interesting, really. I'm excited about it."
TVGuide.com

8 TV Shows That Just Got Canceled

The broadcast ax has fallen. The dust hasn't settled yet, but at least eight shows have been canceled over the last week as major networks cleaned house to make room for new shows on their fall rosters. Among the series destined for TV's graveyard are Prodigal Son on FOX, Rebel on ABC, and All Rise on CBS. Meanwhile, The CW and NBC have yet to announce the status of several shows on the renewal/cancellation bubble.
NFL/Film

TV Upfronts: ABC, FOX, and NBC Announce Renewals, Cancellations, and Series Orders, ‘Clarice’ & More Heading to Paramount+

Even though they’re not quite as celebratory or hyped as usual thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s TV upfront presentations are still unfolding this month. So far, NBC, ABC and FOX have revealed series orders and trailers for the new shows coming up for the 2021-2022 season. But with new shows coming in and the reliable ones sticking around, there are plenty of shows that won’t be coming back for another season. Find out the latest updates from the 2021-2022 TV upfronts presentations below.
TV SeriesPopculture

'All Rise' Canceled: Showrunner and Cast Members React to the News

As fans continue to mourn the recent cancellation of All Rise, the series' showrunner and cast are taking to social media to react. CBS announced Saturday that the Simone Missick-starring legal drama would not be returning for Season 3, the cancellation coming alongside the cancellation of single-camera sitcom The Unicorn and just ahead of the series' upcoming Season 2 finale, which will now serve as the series finale, on Monday, May 24.