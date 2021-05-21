Live events coming up in Presho

(PRESHO, SD) Presho has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Presho area:

Pierre Trappers Baseball Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:05 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 09:00 PM

Address: 110 S Ree St, Pierre, SD

CREED FISHER Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: 28886 Merry Rd, Pierre, SD

CREED FISHER Creed Fisher is a melting pot of influences. Since Halloween of 2019, Fisher has released an album of straightforward traditional country originals, an album of covers of the songs...

4th of July Rodeo Fort Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 310 Casey Tibbs St, Fort Pierre, SD

Historic Fort Pierre Annual Fourth of July Rodeo nearing it's 50th anniversary with fireworks display on July 4th.

First Thursdays (Summer Nights) Fort Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 415 Ash Ave, Fort Pierre, SD

Summer festival with vendors, children’s activities, wagon rides, food, fun.

Pierre Players presents Man of La Mancha Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 07:30 PM

Address: 109 S Pierre St, Pierre, SD

Inspired by Miguel de Cervantes’ seventeenth-century masterpiece “Don Quixote,” “Man of La Mancha” is one of the most successful musicals in Broadway history. Powerful, brutal, hilarious and...