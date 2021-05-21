newsbreak-logo
Presho, SD

Live events coming up in Presho

Presho Daily
 1 day ago

(PRESHO, SD) Presho has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Presho area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KA7aU_0a7Cyl5g00

Pierre Trappers Baseball

Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:05 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 09:00 PM

Address: 110 S Ree St, Pierre, SD

Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce 800 W Dakota Ave Pierre, South Dakota 57501 PH: (605) 224-7361 EMAIL US

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Ezen_0a7Cyl5g00

CREED FISHER

Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: 28886 Merry Rd, Pierre, SD

CREED FISHER Creed Fisher is a melting pot of influences. Since Halloween of 2019, Fisher has released an album of straightforward traditional country originals, an album of covers of the songs...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08khok_0a7Cyl5g00

4th of July Rodeo

Fort Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 310 Casey Tibbs St, Fort Pierre, SD

Historic Fort Pierre Annual Fourth of July Rodeo nearing it's 50th anniversary with fireworks display on July 4th.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12OZGS_0a7Cyl5g00

First Thursdays (Summer Nights)

Fort Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 415 Ash Ave, Fort Pierre, SD

Summer festival with vendors, children’s activities, wagon rides, food, fun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FUHn9_0a7Cyl5g00

Pierre Players presents Man of La Mancha

Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 07:30 PM

Address: 109 S Pierre St, Pierre, SD

Inspired by Miguel de Cervantes’ seventeenth-century masterpiece “Don Quixote,” “Man of La Mancha” is one of the most successful musicals in Broadway history. Powerful, brutal, hilarious and...

