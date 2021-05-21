Live events coming up in Presho
(PRESHO, SD) Presho has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Presho area:
Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:05 AM
Ends at: Sat May 05, 09:00 PM
Address: 110 S Ree St, Pierre, SD
Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 PM
Address: 28886 Merry Rd, Pierre, SD
CREED FISHER Creed Fisher is a melting pot of influences. Since Halloween of 2019, Fisher has released an album of straightforward traditional country originals, an album of covers of the songs...
Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 PM
Address: 310 Casey Tibbs St, Fort Pierre, SD
Historic Fort Pierre Annual Fourth of July Rodeo nearing it's 50th anniversary with fireworks display on July 4th.
Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:30 AM
Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM
Address: 415 Ash Ave, Fort Pierre, SD
Summer festival with vendors, children’s activities, wagon rides, food, fun.
Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:30 PM
Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 07:30 PM
Address: 109 S Pierre St, Pierre, SD
Inspired by Miguel de Cervantes’ seventeenth-century masterpiece “Don Quixote,” “Man of La Mancha” is one of the most successful musicals in Broadway history. Powerful, brutal, hilarious and...