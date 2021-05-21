Live events Nageezi — what’s coming up

(NAGEEZI, NM) Live events are lining up on the Nageezi calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Nageezi:

Pete Giuliani Duo at Wines Of The San Juan Blanco, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 233 NM-511, Blanco, NM

Pete is joined by a special guest playing acoustic music under the cottonwoods at a beautiful New Mexico winery. Sunday afternoons at Wines of the San Juan are super relaxing and fun!

Music in the Shade Blanco, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: 233 NM-511, Blanco, NM

4-7pm Music: Jose Villarreal Join us on our whimsical patio, shaded by our pretty cottonwood trees for live music, internationally awarded wine and great local cuisine! Soothe your soul with some...

Crownpoint Navajo Rug Auction Crownpoint, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: Main St H-1,, Crownpoint, NM

Crownpoint Rug Auction has canceled all 2021 auctions dates. The Crownpoint Rug Auction gives buyers the unique opportunity to purchase Navajo rugs directly from the weavers themselves, at prices...