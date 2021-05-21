newsbreak-logo
Balmorhea, TX

Live events coming up in Balmorhea

Balmorhea News Beat
Balmorhea News Beat
 1 day ago

(BALMORHEA, TX) Live events are lining up on the Balmorhea calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Balmorhea:

Laugh it up F%@#rz!

Pecos, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1520 S Cedar St, Pecos, TX

Wireless 4 U / Isaac Lopez presents Laugh it up F%@#rz! on Saturday, August 21 2021 at 9:00pm, REEVES COUNTY CIVIC CENTER, Pecos, TX

Andre Roman Basketball Camp 2021

Pecos, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 1288 W Easterbrook Drive, Pecos, TX 79772

Professional Athletes, Coaches, and Trainers will join Andre Roman to host the 2nd Annual A.R. Basketball Camp. FREE Lunch and Camp T-shirt.

OA Workweekend

Fort Davis, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 16400 End of, Ranch Rd 1832, Fort Davis, TX

Join us for a weekend of work and fellowship as we get camp ready for summer. We will also have a BBQ, Fee is $20. Be sure to register at https://www.buffalotrailbsa.org/

Coolest Fourth of July

Fort Davis, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 100 Court Ave, Fort Davis, TX

FIREWORKS SHOW - Friday, July 2nd LIVE MUSIC and DANCE - Saturday, July 3rd PARADE and DANCE - Saturday, July 3rd THE COOLEST FUN RUN - Monday, July 5th\n

ABOUT

With Balmorhea News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

