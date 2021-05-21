newsbreak-logo
La Barge, WY

Live events on the horizon in La Barge

La Barge News Beat
La Barge News Beat
 1 day ago

(LA BARGE, WY) Live events are coming to La Barge.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in La Barge:

Sublette County Pre-Fair

Big Piney, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Address: 10937 US-189, Big Piney, WY

Fair Schedule: 9:00AM - RV Spaces Open and Available - NO CAMPERS OR RESERVING SPOTS PRIOR TO THIS TIME!12:00PM - Jackpot Team Roping

Daisy in the Pines Art Class

Big Piney, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 02:00 PM

Address: 106 S Fish St, Big Piney, WY

Daisy in the Pines Art Class at Big Piney Library, 106 S Fish St, Big Piney, WY 83113, Big Piney, United States on Sun May 23 2021 at 01:00 pm to 03:00 pm

Kick Off the Snow Open Horse Show

Big Piney, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: 10937 US-189, Big Piney, WY

WWW.WYPH.ORG for all forms and entries! Big Piney Fairgrounds May 20th: Kelly Hall Ranch Versatility Clinic https://www.performancehorseskh.com/ May 21st: 1st Open Horse show Main Arena Judge...

AFMS and RMFMS Annual Conventions

Big Piney, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 10937 US-189, Big Piney, WY

This year these organizations will be holding their annual conventions together. Big show with field trips, lectures, competitive displays, Kid's activities. Camping and food concessions on site.

Not Your Mother's Book Club

Big Piney, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 05:30 PM

Address: 106 S Fish St, Big Piney, WY

Our May selection is The Sanatorium by Sarah Pearse. About the book: Half-hidden by forest and overshadowed by threatening peaks, Le Sommet has always been a sinister place. Long plagued by...

With La Barge News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

