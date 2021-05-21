Tank Diaries: I Don’t Like Tanking

Make me pick the Four Horsemen of Disappointing Thunder Results and the first that leaps to mind is Game 6 of the 2016 Western Conference finals. You might know it as the Klay Game. I might know it as a nightmare. Him and his jumper, setting everything on fire, ruining my night. For the unfamiliar, this game was dumb and good for nothing. I watched it at a bar during my wife Blythe’s college reunion. Five years later the game’s mostly an inebriated blur for which I want zero clarity. Among the saddest nights of my sports life. Messiest I ever got. Anxious drinking, trying to keep nerves at bay. I remember feeling very good, then very bad. There might’ve been karaoke happening? Or a band? Was someone singing “Burn”? I remember Blythe’s friend Ruth joined us at one point. She’s a Warriors fan. I don’t remember refusing to speak to her after the game, though I’m told I did. I guess she was trying to say goodnight and I wouldn’t turn around? Definitely what you want out of your significant other at a reunion. Not pumped about my behavior either. Ruth is awesome. For reasons beyond my comprehension, she’s since forgiven me. I texted her a novel of an apology the next morning. Fandom (and beer) makes monsters. On the way back to where we were staying I was almost arrested for public urination. Blythe said “cops” in time for me to get things back to neutral. That’s true love. Blythe is awesome. The game wasn’t. Haven’t watched it since.