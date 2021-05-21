newsbreak-logo
'Major League' stars Charlie Sheen, Bob Uecker reunite for California Strong event

By Bob Nightengale, USA TODAY
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharlie Sheen may be a famous award-winning actor, but the best compliment he ever received was this week by Milwaukee Brewers broadcaster Bob Uecker. Uecker, a Hall of Fame broadcaster, former major-league catcher, comedian and actor himself, appeared with Sheen in the movie, "Major League." They were reminiscing about the 1989 classic in a Facetime call with Sheen and former Brewers All-Star outfielder Ryan Braun.

