‘Head lesbian,’ singer and feminist, Alix Dobkin, dies at 80

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — The lesbian singer and feminist activist who appeared in an iconic and recently resurgent 1975 photo wearing a t-shirt that read “The Future is Female,” has died. Alix Dobkin of Woodstock, New York, was 80. An early leader in the music scene for lesbians and women,...

