LSSU Cannabis Center Has More Financial Aid For Students
Trailblazing continues for the Cannabis Center of Excellence at Lake Superior State University. In 2019, the center opened as the first cannabis chemistry program in the nation. In April 2021, the center announced its first cannabis chemistry scholarship, an annual $1,200 awarding. And now, the center provides more financial help for its students through an endowed annual scholarship fund of $25,000 held in perpetuity that results in an additional $1,200 award each year for a deserving cannabis chemistry major. Both $1,200 cannabis chemistry scholarships go into effect for the fall 2021 semester.www.radioresultsnetwork.com