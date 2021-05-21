LSSU Cannabis Center Has More Financial Aid For Students

“We also faced problems regarding rent, loan and infrastructure. We have waived the school fees of some needy and deserving school students as a humanitarian gesture during this tough period and are ready to extend any help needed to parents,” Mittal added. “We have shut the schools as per the government order and online education is being imparted as per the state rule. We are paying heavy rent for the school, and it is a major challenge to meet the teachers and non-teaching salary and also maintenance plus other expenses. If any school employee contracts infection, we support them with our funds. Now with schools closed, it is only through fees we can keep ourselves afloat otherwise we all are in trouble. Our plea for taking complete fees must be considered on humanitarian grounds and concession can be granted to those in dire trouble,” Mittal said. Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar had ordered strict action against schools who fail to reduce fees on compassionate grounds for parents who are undergoing a severe financial condition.