newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

LSSU Cannabis Center Has More Financial Aid For Students

By Jack Hall
radioresultsnetwork.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTrailblazing continues for the Cannabis Center of Excellence at Lake Superior State University. In 2019, the center opened as the first cannabis chemistry program in the nation. In April 2021, the center announced its first cannabis chemistry scholarship, an annual $1,200 awarding. And now, the center provides more financial help for its students through an endowed annual scholarship fund of $25,000 held in perpetuity that results in an additional $1,200 award each year for a deserving cannabis chemistry major. Both $1,200 cannabis chemistry scholarships go into effect for the fall 2021 semester.

www.radioresultsnetwork.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lssu#Financial Aid#Internships#Cannabis Industry#Medical Students#College Students#University Education#College Education#College Graduates#Wheelhouse Cannabis Co#The College Of Science#Student Development#Center#Recreational Marijuana#Applicants#Transformative Education#Full Time Sophomores#Community Partnerships#Analytical Laboratory#Meaningful Employment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Science
Related
Collegesmiami.edu

Camner Center provides services to aid student success

The Camner Center for Academic Resources at the University of Miami has been on a mission to provide students, faculty, staff, and administration with innovative programming and quality services to support learning and academic success. The center offers campus-wide support that ensures academic continuity for students. It also works to...
CollegesBrunswicktimes Gazette

Financial Aid Tip for May

As the spring semester winds down, many college students may be thinking about transferring to another school. KHEAA offers these tips for students who plan to transfer this year. You should talk with the financial aid office at your current school to make sure you don’t owe anything or to...
Collegespledgetimes.com

Students The Board issued its proposal to amend the Student Aid Act

The Student Aid Act is proposed to be amended due to the corona epidemic. The proposal provides for relaxation of the terms of student loan credits and deductions. Government issued a proposal on Wednesday that would take into account delays in studies and obstruction of the start of studies in the terms of the student loan credit and student loan reduction.
Weatherford, TXWeatherford Democrat

WC hosts Financial Aid Nights

The Weatherford College Financial Aid Office is hosting two upcoming events to help students navigate the financial aid process. Financial Aid Nights will be Tuesday, May 25 and Tuesday, June 29 from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Allene Strain Community Room in the Doss Student Center on WC’s Weatherford campus.
Maine Statetheirregular.com

Help with financial aid for adults going to college

MAINE — The Maine Educational Opportunity Center will be hosting free individualized sessions of Financial Aid for adults 19 and over who are looking for a new career or returning to higher education. The virtual sessions are being held:. –Monday, May 24 at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. –Tuesday, May...
Temple, TXtemplejc.edu

Emergency aid grants of up to $1,500 available to fall students

Temple College will offer emergency aid grants of up to $1,500 for students who enroll in classes this fall. The college will give $1,400 emergency aid grants to students holding a high school diploma or GED who enroll in 12 or more hours of classes. Students who are eligible to receive federal Pell grants will receive an additional $100, for a total emergency aid grant of $1,500.
Collegesphennd.org

PHEAA Financial Aid Assistance Webinars

The month of May begins a new series of PHEAA one-hour webinars on topics associated with affording higher education. The webinars are conducted on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Some are “Lunch and Learns” at noon, and some are evening events (6:30 PM), since we are trying to accommodate various schedules. These are interactive webinars where questions are welcome.
Collegesradioresultsnetwork.com

Bay College Financial Aid Director Carlson Given Award

Bay College honors Ruth Carlson, Director of Financial Aid, as one of its recipients of the Outstanding Employee Award. Carlson began working at Bay College in the Financial Aid Office as a work-study student employee in August 1999. While she worked as a work-study student, Carlson also earned her AAS in Office Systems/Administrative Assistant.
Agriculturecompsmag.com

Schools require financial aid to stay afloat

“We also faced problems regarding rent, loan and infrastructure. We have waived the school fees of some needy and deserving school students as a humanitarian gesture during this tough period and are ready to extend any help needed to parents,” Mittal added. “We have shut the schools as per the government order and online education is being imparted as per the state rule. We are paying heavy rent for the school, and it is a major challenge to meet the teachers and non-teaching salary and also maintenance plus other expenses. If any school employee contracts infection, we support them with our funds. Now with schools closed, it is only through fees we can keep ourselves afloat otherwise we all are in trouble. Our plea for taking complete fees must be considered on humanitarian grounds and concession can be granted to those in dire trouble,” Mittal said. Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar had ordered strict action against schools who fail to reduce fees on compassionate grounds for parents who are undergoing a severe financial condition.
CollegesThe Daily

$53M for students to be distributed in third round of federal aid

Eligible UW students can soon expect a third round of federal aid payments from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF). The funds, also known as HEERF III, come from the American Rescue Plan passed by U.S. Congress in March, and divides funds to universities across the country for emergency student aid.
Collegesgilaherald.com

EAC continues to provide COVID-19 emergency aid grants to qualified students

THATCHER – Eastern Arizona College is continuing to extend COVID-19 Emergency Aid Grants of $1,000 per semester to students in need. Since the pandemic started, EAC has distributed more than $2 million in grants directly to students. The funds come through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund portion of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) and the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSAA).
Harrisonburg, VAjmu.edu

CMSS relocating to Student Success Center

This summer, the Center for Multicultural Student Services will relocate from The Union to the Student Success Center. The move is intended to increase CMSS’ visibility and underscore JMU’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion as part of the Madison Experience. “The CMSS move to SSC feels right, and the...