Baggs calendar: Events coming up

(BAGGS, WY) Live events are coming to Baggs.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Baggs:

Community Kitchen at St. Michael's Church Craig, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 678 School St, Craig, CO

If you're in need of a good meal the Community kitchen is open to anyone at no charge twice a week. Tuesday for lunch and Thursday for dinner. Groups of community members help with serving and...

SEVEN- Lighthouse Of Craig Craig, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 07:00 PM

Ministering to all affected by hurts, habits, & hang-ups every Monday night, rain or shine, holidays included.

RU Craig, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 3900 E Victory Way, Craig, CO

Reformers Unanimous - Faith Based Recovery Program Every Friday Night @ 7 pm

Whittle the Wood Rendezvous — Downtown Books Craig, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 1009 S Ranney St, Craig, CO

Taking place in Loudy-Simpson Park is one of Craig’s signature events, Whittle the Wood Rendezvous! Each year a new round of raw logs is placed through a lottery the logs are then matched to the...

Full Throttle Craig, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue May 05, 06:30 PM

Address: 3900 E Victory Way, Craig, CO

Yampa Valley Baptist Church would like to invite all teenagers to TEEN NIGHT! It's a great time to have fun, eat and fellowship with other teens all while learning about God's word.