Baggs calendar: Events coming up
(BAGGS, WY) Live events are coming to Baggs.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Baggs:
Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM
Address: 678 School St, Craig, CO
If you're in need of a good meal the Community kitchen is open to anyone at no charge twice a week. Tuesday for lunch and Thursday for dinner. Groups of community members help with serving and...
Starts at: Mon May 05, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Mon May 05, 07:00 PM
Ministering to all affected by hurts, habits, & hang-ups every Monday night, rain or shine, holidays included.
Starts at: Thu May 05, 05:00 PM
Address: 3900 E Victory Way, Craig, CO
Reformers Unanimous - Faith Based Recovery Program Every Friday Night @ 7 pm
Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM
Address: 1009 S Ranney St, Craig, CO
Taking place in Loudy-Simpson Park is one of Craig’s signature events, Whittle the Wood Rendezvous! Each year a new round of raw logs is placed through a lottery the logs are then matched to the...
Starts at: Tue May 05, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Tue May 05, 06:30 PM
Address: 3900 E Victory Way, Craig, CO
Yampa Valley Baptist Church would like to invite all teenagers to TEEN NIGHT! It's a great time to have fun, eat and fellowship with other teens all while learning about God's word.