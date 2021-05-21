OSF To Hold Vaccination Clinics On Wednesdays In June
OSF HealthCare St. Francis Hospital & Medical Group will be offering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines clinics every Wednesday in June (2, 9, 16, 23, 30). This vaccine opportunity is open to community members ages 12 and older. Appointment are appreciated and can be made by calling (906) 233-4224 or (906) 233-4225. If there is no answer, please leave a message with your name and phone number, and someone will return the call. The OSF team will work to accommodate walk-ins based on schedule.www.radioresultsnetwork.com