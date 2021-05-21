newsbreak-logo
Family Building Blocks keeps auction lively with "Schitt's Creek" theme

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFamily Building Blocks Executive Director Patrice Altenhofen dressed as Moira Rose for the 2021 "Uncorked Live" fundraiser (Mary Louise VanNatta/Special to Salem Reporter) For the second year in a row, Family Building Blocks (FBB) held its popular fundraiser, Uncorked Live, virtually. To make it fun, they chose the theme “An Evening with the Roses” from the popular Netflix series Schitt’s Creek. The community had a week to bid on many items on an online auction that ranged from elaborate vacations to, of course, wine.

