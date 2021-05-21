Live events Fernwood — what’s coming up

(FERNWOOD, ID) Fernwood has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fernwood:

TRIPLE THREAT St Maries, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Come join for some LIVE music!! Book online Camp spots/RV spots/Rooms cutthroatresort.com

Harrison Dandelion Dissection Harrison, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 05:30 AM

Address: 111 S Coeur d'Alene Ave, Harrison, ID

What is inside a flower? Using our investigative skills and tools we will look inside a dandelion to understand how it works. Check out our amazing Facebook Group!

1st ANNUAL Suicide Awareness Float St Maries, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Checkin on Friday 12-8pm or Sat 8-10am $10 per hand 3 check points along the River #1 Card Lodge #2.3.4 Cards on River #5 card falls creek bridge Float from Cutthroat to Falls Creek Bridge This...

Grapplefest St Maries, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Grapplefest at St.Maries City Park, Saint Maries, ID 83861, Saint Maries, United States on Sat Jul 17 2021 at 01:00 pm to 09:00 pm

2021 POKER FLOAT St Maries, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: Mile Marker, 18985 St Joe River Rd #19, St Maries, ID

Launching from Cutthroat Resort float to Falls Creek Bridge. Roughly 3 to 4 hour float. Shuttles available for pick ups $10 pp All ages welcome. Check in #1 on sign up Check in #2.3.4 on River...