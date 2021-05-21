Kelliher events calendar

(KELLIHER, MN) Live events are coming to Kelliher.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Kelliher area:

CelloWoman by Mudsong Bemidji, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 303 Railroad Street Southwest, Bemidji, MN 56601

A concert of new music strung tight between sorrow and the sublime

Pet Wellness Clinic Bemidji, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 12:00 PM

Address: 1612 Carr Lake Rd SE, Bemidji, MN

Great River Rescue will host a pet wellness clinic on May 22 from 10am to 2pm. The clinic is intended for qualified pet owners and caretakers to receive preventive care treatments and microchips...

Loop the Lake Ride Bemidji, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Take a bike cruise around Lake Bemidji with the whole family and experience the first city on the Mississippi from the seat of your bike.



Moose on the Loose Bemidji, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 02:00 PM

Did you know moose antlers are 6 feet wide?? Be smart and stay 6 feet apart. There's no better way to social distance than going for a walk, following along to a workout video, or using your...

Summer Theater Day Camp Bemidji, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 1500 Birchmont Dr NE, Bemidji, MN

The City of Bemidji and Bemidji Community Theater are working together to bring campers a great day camp opportunity. This camp is also known as BCT JR. Campers will be placed in a camp section...