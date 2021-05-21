newsbreak-logo
Kelliher, MN

Kelliher events calendar

Kelliher Digest
Kelliher Digest
 1 day ago

(KELLIHER, MN) Live events are coming to Kelliher.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Kelliher area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x6hqd_0a7Cy8wi00

CelloWoman by Mudsong

Bemidji, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 303 Railroad Street Southwest, Bemidji, MN 56601

A concert of new music strung tight between sorrow and the sublime

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YyZVa_0a7Cy8wi00

Pet Wellness Clinic

Bemidji, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 12:00 PM

Address: 1612 Carr Lake Rd SE, Bemidji, MN

Great River Rescue will host a pet wellness clinic on May 22 from 10am to 2pm. The clinic is intended for qualified pet owners and caretakers to receive preventive care treatments and microchips...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kudh2_0a7Cy8wi00

Loop the Lake Ride

Bemidji, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Take a bike cruise around Lake Bemidji with the whole family and experience the first city on the Mississippi from the seat of your bike.\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AiO19_0a7Cy8wi00

Moose on the Loose

Bemidji, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 02:00 PM

Did you know moose antlers are 6 feet wide?? Be smart and stay 6 feet apart. There's no better way to social distance than going for a walk, following along to a workout video, or using your...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rYmI6_0a7Cy8wi00

Summer Theater Day Camp

Bemidji, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 1500 Birchmont Dr NE, Bemidji, MN

The City of Bemidji and Bemidji Community Theater are working together to bring campers a great day camp opportunity. This camp is also known as BCT JR. Campers will be placed in a camp section...

