KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A search for suspects in a pair of weekend shootings in Kalamazoo continues as the city experienced another wave of gun violence. Friday evening, officers responded to a report of shots fired at around 8:45 in the 100 block of East Patterson Road. At the scene, they located a 26-year-old man from Mississippi who had been shot several times. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to recover.