Far too often monitors feature the same technology of traditional TVs but lack many of their most utilized features. That's especially true if you've grown accustomed to having all of your displays be smart ones, with apps for streaming, web browsing, and more. The Samsung AM500 27-inch monitor is one of the company's attempts to bridge that gap, offering a traditional 1080p monitor with the smart functionality of its TV line. It's on sale today only, too, with Best Buy offering the monitor at a discounted price of $190.