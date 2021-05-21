Atlantic events coming up

(ATLANTIC, VA) Atlantic has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Atlantic area:

Pony Beach Walk 2021 Chincoteague Island, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 8231 Beach Rd, Chincoteague, VA

North meets south when the “Saltwater Cowboys” release the Northern herd ponies and walk them along the shore of the Atlantic Ocean to join the ponies at the Southern Corral. Ponies leave North...

Hello Summer Celebration (OPENING DAY) Chincoteague Island, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM

Address: 6742 Maddox Blvd, Chincoteague, VA

OPENING DAY 2021!! Waterpark hours 10am - 8pm Join us as we welcome summer with a splash! Our Hello Summer Celebration is an all day event, with games, prizes, & raffles AJ The DJ | 12-4pm Taylor...

Full Flower Moon Sound Bath Temperanceville, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 04:30 PM

Come surround yourself with some sound healing vibrations. Space is limited! Book now to secure your experience.

Colby Dove at Teaguer's Pub and Restaurant Chincoteague Island, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: 5030 Chicken City Rd, Chincoteague, VA

Making his Teaguer's Pub and Restaurant debut, "The 12-String Wonder of the World", Colby Dove, combines 80s Rock and Pop with a generous helping of Blues and Classic Rock for an engaging...

Hippie Dippy Sweet Treats Ribbon Cutting Chincoteague Island, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 08:00 AM

HIPPIE DIPPY Sweet Treats is the newest, hippest destination in Chincoteague! Locally owned and operated, they offer all your favorite gummies, chocolates, novelty and nostalgic candy, as well as...