Atlantic, VA

Atlantic events coming up

Posted by 
Atlantic Dispatch
 1 day ago

(ATLANTIC, VA) Atlantic has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Atlantic area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uxibc_0a7Cy2eM00

Pony Beach Walk 2021

Chincoteague Island, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 8231 Beach Rd, Chincoteague, VA

North meets south when the “Saltwater Cowboys” release the Northern herd ponies and walk them along the shore of the Atlantic Ocean to join the ponies at the Southern Corral. Ponies leave North...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RRNYn_0a7Cy2eM00

Hello Summer Celebration (OPENING DAY)

Chincoteague Island, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM

Address: 6742 Maddox Blvd, Chincoteague, VA

OPENING DAY 2021!! Waterpark hours 10am - 8pm Join us as we welcome summer with a splash! Our Hello Summer Celebration is an all day event, with games, prizes, & raffles AJ The DJ | 12-4pm Taylor...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D6OOB_0a7Cy2eM00

Full Flower Moon Sound Bath

Temperanceville, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 04:30 PM

Come surround yourself with some sound healing vibrations. Space is limited! Book now to secure your experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=363wdi_0a7Cy2eM00

Colby Dove at Teaguer's Pub and Restaurant

Chincoteague Island, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: 5030 Chicken City Rd, Chincoteague, VA

Making his Teaguer's Pub and Restaurant debut, "The 12-String Wonder of the World", Colby Dove, combines 80s Rock and Pop with a generous helping of Blues and Classic Rock for an engaging...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AvekK_0a7Cy2eM00

Hippie Dippy Sweet Treats Ribbon Cutting

Chincoteague Island, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 08:00 AM

HIPPIE DIPPY Sweet Treats is the newest, hippest destination in Chincoteague! Locally owned and operated, they offer all your favorite gummies, chocolates, novelty and nostalgic candy, as well as...

Atlantic Dispatch

Atlantic, VA
ABOUT

With Atlantic Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Atlantic, VAPosted by
Atlantic Dispatch

Atlantic is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

(ATLANTIC, VA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Atlantic. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Onley, VAshoredailynews.com

KIWANIS BAZAAR AND CAR SHOW

The Kiwanis Club of Accomack announces its first “June Bug” outdoor bazaar and car show. The event will be held on Saturday June 26 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Four Corner Plaza, Onley, Virginia. This bazaar is in addition to the annual craft show held each November at...