Ole Miss baseball had seemingly reversed course and was on its way back up in various Top 25 rankings after a sweep of South Carolina. Then came a series loss at Texas A&M, including an ugly 6-5 loss in the finale, the highlight (or lowlight, depending on point of view) of which was a game-deciding grand slam by Will Frizzell, one of five home runs in a three-day span for the Aggie first baseman. Ole Miss blew a three-run lead.