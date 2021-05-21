Something Went Wrong with Kim Zolciak-Biermann's 43rd Birthday Cake

The first spinoff of The Real Housewives of Atlanta starring Zolciak-Biermann, her husband Kroy Biermann and their six kids will not return for a ninth season. Don't Be Tardy premiered in 2012 to document the wedding between Zolciak and then-NFL linebacker Biermann. Don't Be Tardy was named after the song “Tardy for the Party,” which Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Kandi Burruss co-wrote for Zolciak during her attempted singing career. "We have enjoyed watching the incredible journey of Kim, Kroy and their entire family who grew up right before our eyes," a Bravo spokesperson said in a statement. "We are so thankful to have had the opportunity to share their life and all the touching moments with our audience. While Don't Be Tardy… will not be returning for another season, the Biermanns will always be part of the Bravo family and we look forward to seeing what's next." Zolciak-Biermann was the only white cast member when The Real Housewives of Atlanta premiered in 2008, becoming its breakout star. As Variety's Kate Aurthur notes, "her relationship with a sugar daddy she would refer to only as 'Big Poppa' (widely reportedly to be Atlanta businessman Lee Najjar) and her ostentatiously blonde wigs made her an object of fascination to fans of the show....Zolciak-Biermann left The Real Housewives of Atlanta during Season 5, but would turn up in subsequent seasons doing what she does best: stirring up trouble."