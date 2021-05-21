newsbreak-logo
Bath, IL

Live events on the horizon in Bath

Bath Post
 1 day ago

(BATH, IL) Live events are coming to Bath.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bath:

Havana's First Fridays & Night Market

Havana, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Join us for Havana's First Fridays & Night Market 2021 each first Friday of the month May - October in downtown Historic Havana! Enjoy evening shopping in our local stores and boutiques with...

The Eric McKay Band.

Havana, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: 106 N Plum St, Havana, IL

​The Eric McKay Band is a cover band whose main goal is to entertain the audience with “genuine, American music”. Their set list includes a unique blend of outlaw country...

Illinois Dark Skies Star Party

Chandlerville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 10149 Co Rd 11, Chandlerville, IL

Illinois Dark Skies Star Party conference will features astronomical science to education in the Springfield area. We aim our telescopes and intentions on developing friendships based upon a hobby...

Live at Daugherty’s Pub

Chandlerville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 05:00 AM

Live at Daugherty’s Pub at 13442 IL-78, Chandlerville, IL 62627-9111, United States on Sat May 22 2021 at 03:00 pm to 07:00 pm

Backstabbin' Betty Returns to The Stag!!

Havana, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 106 N Plum St, Havana, IL

That's right!! BSB returns to The Stag Havana, IL July 17!! Todd and crew have a fantastic Beer Garden with a BIG stage!! Come early for some great food and stay for the PARTY!! The ROCK starts at...

