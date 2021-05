The ups and downs of the Hobart season continued last week, where they went 2-2 with wins over KV and Wheeler but losses to the Kougars and Crown Point. The Brickies gave up double-digit runs in three out of those four games – not a recipe for post-season success, especially when you have to take on Andrean in the first round. There ins’t much time to turn things around, so it has to start this week with Kouts, LC, and Morton on the schedule.