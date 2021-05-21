newsbreak-logo
Sex Crimes

Ethiopia charges 28 soldiers with killings in Tigray region

By ANDREW MELDRUM Associated Press
Derrick
 1 day ago

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Ethiopia’s military prosecutors have pressed charges against 28 soldiers suspected of killing civilians in the ongoing conflict in the northern Tigray region, the attorney general's office announced Friday. Three Ethiopian soldiers have been convicted of rape and 25 others are charged with rape and other forms of...

www.thederrick.com
Ethiopia
Africa
South Africa
