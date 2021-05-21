Live events Hoonah — what’s coming up

(HOONAH, AK) Hoonah is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Hoonah area:

75th Golden North Salmon Derby Juneau, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

The 75th Golden North Salmon Derby will be held August 13th, 14th and 15th, 2021! Stay tuned for prize lists and ticket sale information.

EMT-1 Intial Hoonah, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 418 Airport Rd, Hoonah, AK

Start Date: August 02 End Date: August 21 Register here : https://www.gemstraining.net/nr-emt Format: Instructor-led course. The Emergency Medical Technician provides basic life support such as...

Nifty Fifty Relay Juneau, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Description: Keith Marshall 789-8110 (wk). 2 or 3 person relay or an endurance challenge for 1! The run has: Leg 1 : The Road Leg (10.51 mi). Leg 2 : The Trail Leg (10.71 mi). Leg 3 : The Mixed...

The Resume Makeover Masterclass — Juneau Juneau, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue May 05, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue May 05, 07:00 PM

Learn The Best Job Search Secrets To Effectively Finding, Landing and Thriving In Your Dream Job "Resume Makeover Masterclass" - Over 40,000+ People Taught! Get Up To 17 Interviews In As Little As...

Exploring Alaska's Coastal Wilderness Juneau, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Cruise on the Lindblad Expeditions ship National Geographic Venture : Exploring Alaska's Coastal Wilderness. Contact your Virtuoso Advisor for details on special amenities and exclusive benefits.