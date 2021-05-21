newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hoonah, AK

Live events Hoonah — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Hoonah Bulletin
Hoonah Bulletin
 1 day ago

(HOONAH, AK) Hoonah is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Hoonah area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MLxxf_0a7CxgiG00

75th Golden North Salmon Derby

Juneau, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

The 75th Golden North Salmon Derby will be held August 13th, 14th and 15th, 2021! Stay tuned for prize lists and ticket sale information.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=087PAQ_0a7CxgiG00

EMT-1 Intial

Hoonah, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 418 Airport Rd, Hoonah, AK

Start Date: August 02 End Date: August 21 Register here : https://www.gemstraining.net/nr-emt Format: Instructor-led course. The Emergency Medical Technician provides basic life support such as...

Learn More

Nifty Fifty Relay

Juneau, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Description: Keith Marshall 789-8110 (wk). 2 or 3 person relay or an endurance challenge for 1! The run has: Leg 1 : The Road Leg (10.51 mi). Leg 2 : The Trail Leg (10.71 mi). Leg 3 : The Mixed...

Learn More

The Resume Makeover Masterclass — Juneau

Juneau, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue May 05, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue May 05, 07:00 PM

Learn The Best Job Search Secrets To Effectively Finding, Landing and Thriving In Your Dream Job "Resume Makeover Masterclass" - Over 40,000+ People Taught! Get Up To 17 Interviews In As Little As...

Learn More

Exploring Alaska's Coastal Wilderness

Juneau, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Cruise on the Lindblad Expeditions ship National Geographic Venture : Exploring Alaska's Coastal Wilderness. Contact your Virtuoso Advisor for details on special amenities and exclusive benefits.

Learn More
Hoonah Bulletin

Hoonah Bulletin

Hoonah, AK
0
Followers
15
Post
21
Views
ABOUT

With Hoonah Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hoonah, AK
Local
Alaska Government
State
Alaska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Local Events#Live Theater#Coastal Wilderness#In Person Events#Live Content#Remote Versions#Ticket Sale Information#Special Amenities#Standup Comedy#August#Ak Start Date#Time#Sale#Sat#Exclusive Benefits#Description#Prize Lists#Lindblad
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Posted by
Hoonah Bulletin

Hoonah calendar: What's coming up

1. Auke Bay Rec Area Picnic Main Shelter; 2. Deeper Faith Alaska Cruise with Salem Media Group and Alistair Begg; 3. Pregnancy & Infant Loss Support Group; 4. Eastern Fjords and Glacier Bay Ultimate Expedition; 5. Glacier Bay National Park Adventure;