Severe storms possible Saturday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s a mild start to our Mother’s Day on this early Sunday morning with temperatures in the 60′s. We’ll turn warmer by this afternoon with highs topping out in the middle 80′s. For those that morning and even afternoon plans, they should eb all good to go. We should see dry and variably cloudy skies for the first half of the day. By the late afternoon/evening hours, showers and storms will move in from the NW moving to the SE as a cold drops in. The risk for severe weather is very likely or great, but it is possible. A few storms could be capable of producing damaging winds, large hail, and potentially a few spin-up tornadoes. The entire area runs the risk to see a gusty storm, but ingredients look more favorable for areas north and west of Jackson where an Enhanced Level 3/5 Risk is in place. Stay weather aware today!