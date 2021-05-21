newsbreak-logo
Environment

Severe storms possible Saturday

KKTV
 1 day ago

Mountain storms could lead to flash flooding later today. Updated: May. 19, 2021 at 11:59 AM MDT.

#Warming Up#Extreme Weather#Severe Storms#Severe Flooding#Flash Flooding
Environment
Posted by
Fox News

Severe storms, tornadoes threaten southern US as western states in critical fire danger

Severe weather is set to threaten much of the U.S. again this weekend, bringing fire danger to the West and more flooding and tornadoes over Central states. On the heels of weeks of deadly storm systems, the National Weather Service (NWS) said Saturday that a strengthening "low pressure and frontal" system is expected to move across the Central Plains toward the Ohio Valley.
Lincoln, NELincoln Journal Star

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Lincoln area

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for much of Southeast Nebraska, including the Lincoln area. The watch is in effect until 1 a.m. Sunday and includes the following counties:. *Gage. *Jefferson. *Johnson. *Lancaster. *Nemaha. *Otoe. *Pawnee. *Richardson. *Saline. *Seward. The weather service said the main threats...
EnvironmentWAFF

Strong storms with gusty winds and hail possible tonight

Strong to marginally severe thunderstorms will develop ahead of a cold front moving through this evening. Some storms with stronger, sustained updrafts will provide a threat of strong wind gusts, hail, frequent lightning and locally heavy rainfall. This threat will end fairly quickly with just lingering showers and some thunder possible overnight, lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.
EnvironmentWLBT

First Alert Forecast: quiet start to Mother’s Day, few strong to severe storms possible this evening

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s a mild start to our Mother’s Day on this early Sunday morning with temperatures in the 60′s. We’ll turn warmer by this afternoon with highs topping out in the middle 80′s. For those that morning and even afternoon plans, they should eb all good to go. We should see dry and variably cloudy skies for the first half of the day. By the late afternoon/evening hours, showers and storms will move in from the NW moving to the SE as a cold drops in. The risk for severe weather is very likely or great, but it is possible. A few storms could be capable of producing damaging winds, large hail, and potentially a few spin-up tornadoes. The entire area runs the risk to see a gusty storm, but ingredients look more favorable for areas north and west of Jackson where an Enhanced Level 3/5 Risk is in place. Stay weather aware today!
Environmentmontgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Strong storms and heavy rain possible through Wednesday

A cold front will move slowly across Southeast Texas today eventually reaching the coast on Wednesday morning. A cold front will slowly move across Southeast Texas through Wednesday. The front will produce periods of showers and thunderstorms this evening and then again tomorrow into Wednesday morning. An upper-level disturbance coupled with the front will increase rain chances tomorrow and a second upper-level disturbance will increase rain chances early Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center has placed parts of Southeast Texas at a Marginal Risk for strong thunderstorms this evening and for all of SE TX on Tuesday. The primary severe weather hazards will be damaging winds and large hail.
Environmentabc17news.com

Tracking Overnight Severe Storms

Tonight: The ABC17 Weather Team has issued a Weather Alert Day for tonight into tomorrow morning as a threat of possible strong to severe thunderstorms way their way into Central Missouri. A low-pressure system moves overhead tonight and by 1 am we see thunderstorms just off to the west. By 2 am these storms will be making their way throughout the western counties of the viewing area. These storms will continue to push southeast until about 7 am where they will have moved out of the area leaving lingering cloud cover for the morning. The greatest threats associated with these overnight storms will be the potential for winds exceeding 60 mph, hail 1" or greater in diameter, and flash flooding.
Temple, TXKilleen Daily Herald

Possible ‘tornado damage’ caused by area storm

The Temple area received about an inch of rain during a Sunday thunderstorm, and by all accounts avoided any notable traffic accidents, high-water crossings or severe wind damage. The National Weather Service is forecasting severe stormy weather and rainfall Monday and throughout the week. At 11:15 a.m. Sunday several homes...
EnvironmentKLTV

Storms, flooding possible through Thursday for East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The First Alert Weather Day begins this evening and tonight strong/severe storms are possible, if not likely, across most of the area. As we head into the day tomorrow and continue through Thursday, the First Alert Weather Days will be in effect for flooding across much of East Texas.
EnvironmentKKTV

Great Thursday, then storms

KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring) KKTV 11 News at Noon (Recurring) KKTV 11 News at 5:30 (Recurring) Transitioning to warmer weather... KKTV 11 News at 5:30 (Recurring) KKTV 11 News at Noon (Recurring)
Environmentnbcboston.com

Stretch of Nice Weather Continues; Storms Possible This Weekend

We have another day of overachieving high temperatures in the low 80s Tuesday, with just a few showers or thunderstorms in the evening, exiting southeast Massachusetts, including Cape Cod, by about 10 p.m. The rather low humidity air has been allowing temperatures to drop noticeably at night, and for those...
EnvironmentKFVS12

FIRST ALERT: Warm and humid, showers and storms possible

(KFVS) - Warmer and humid air will continue to blow into the Heartland from the south today. As a result, we will see more clouds, warmer temps and an occasional shower. Thunderstorms are also possible today. The threat of severe weather is low at this time. However, a few strong...
Rapid City, SDKEVN

Strong to severe storms on tap Sunday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Clouds linger for much of the morning before giving way to some sunshine midday. Showers and storms will develop midday and early afternoon in Wyoming and the hills and slide into western South Dakota. These storms will become severe with large hail and damaging winds as the main threats. A few isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out, either. Storm timing will be from around 1 p.m. through 8 p.m. Heavy rain and frequent lightning will be a factor as well.
EnvironmentKIMT

StormTeam 3: Marginal (1/5) Risk for Severe Weather Friday/Sunday afternoon as rain chances continue

Scattered showers continue Friday morning on/off with cloudy skies and more southerly winds. Those who may be yearning for some sunshine are in luck - a bit of sunshine pokes through the clouds showers this after afternoon, possibly even enhancing showers and storms during this time. There is a marginal (1/5) risk for severe weather focused to the east Friday, including Olmsted, Fillmore, and Howard counties. The main threat hear is isolated tornadoes.