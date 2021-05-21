Manila events coming up

newsbreak-logo
(MANILA, UT) Live events are lining up on the Manila calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Manila:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DrDID_0a7CxXib00

Dinaland Seniors Classic

Vernal, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 675 S 2000 E, Vernal, UT

36 hole stroke play tournament open to men and women seniors aged 50 and above. Utah Golf Association Senior points event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ORJnh_0a7CxXib00

12th Annual Swett Ranch Traditional Branding Event

Dutch John, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 03:00 PM

Address: Dutch John, UT

This fun event is sponsored by the Ashley National Forest and the local grazing permittees. Spend the day watching and learning about traditional ranching and branding at the historic Swett Ranch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UeoGS_0a7CxXib00

Daniel Rodriguez Music

Vernal, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

5 days on the Yampa River, floating and playing music

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N7bym_0a7CxXib00

Blowishes for Emily Charity Cornhole

Vernal, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 04:00 PM

Please join us May 22nd at 1pm for our 1st ever charity cornhole tournament. Cornhole, Raffle, Food, Drinks, and more. Check-in starts at 10am, play begins at 12pm. Round Robin to Double...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WiArP_0a7CxXib00

Concealed Carry Class at Sportsmans Warehouse VERNAL, UT

Vernal, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 2015 US-40, Vernal, UT

This highly rated, fun, informative 37+ state concealed carry class and gun law seminar qualifies you to apply for permits from Utah and Arizona.

ABOUT

With Manila Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

