Live events coming up in Crescent

(CRESCENT, OR) Live events are lining up on the Crescent calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Crescent area:

8th NEWBERRY EVENT Music & Arts Festival - Fundraiser to Defeat MS! La Pine, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: front desk / home adjacent to lodge, 16693 Sprague Loop, La Pine, OR

Central Oregon's 8th NEWBERRY EVENT Music & Arts Festival / Charity to Defeat MS! is an OUTDOOR ticketed 3-day festival well-known as a great time for a good cause. It's a fun summer getaway, with...

Oregon Urological Society 2021 Annual Conference Sunriver, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Address: 17600 Center Dr, Sunriver, OR

Come join us for a weekend with your family to enjoy everything that the Sunriver Resort has to offer and learn of the issues affecting our specialty of urology both locally and nationally. All...

Family Support Group – La Pine La Pine, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 16425 1st St, La Pine, OR

NAMI family support group is a peer-led support group for family members, caregivers, and loved ones of individuals living with mental illness.



Senior Law Help La Pine, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Address: 16450 Victory Way, La Pine, OR

Needing Senior Law? 60+ years please call the Senior Center at 541-536-6237. Leave a message with a phone number to get on […]



4th of July Festive Photos Sunriver, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Address: 57100 Beaver Dr, Sunriver, OR

While we will not be able to host 4th of July festivities in a regular capacity in 2021, The Village at Sunriver still brings an event for the whole family, 4th of July Festive Photos. All...