newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Crescent, OR

Live events coming up in Crescent

Posted by 
Crescent Digest
Crescent Digest
 1 day ago

(CRESCENT, OR) Live events are lining up on the Crescent calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Crescent area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dQsD1_0a7CxVx900

8th NEWBERRY EVENT Music & Arts Festival - Fundraiser to Defeat MS!

La Pine, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: front desk / home adjacent to lodge, 16693 Sprague Loop, La Pine, OR

Central Oregon's 8th NEWBERRY EVENT Music & Arts Festival / Charity to Defeat MS! is an OUTDOOR ticketed 3-day festival well-known as a great time for a good cause. It's a fun summer getaway, with...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3upQTV_0a7CxVx900

Oregon Urological Society 2021 Annual Conference

Sunriver, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Address: 17600 Center Dr, Sunriver, OR

Come join us for a weekend with your family to enjoy everything that the Sunriver Resort has to offer and learn of the issues affecting our specialty of urology both locally and nationally. All...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FFgpL_0a7CxVx900

Family Support Group – La Pine

La Pine, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 16425 1st St, La Pine, OR

NAMI family support group is a peer-led support group for family members, caregivers, and loved ones of individuals living with mental illness.\n

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CXVW1_0a7CxVx900

Senior Law Help

La Pine, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Address: 16450 Victory Way, La Pine, OR

Needing Senior Law? 60+ years please call the Senior Center at 541-536-6237. Leave a message with a phone number to get on […]\n

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fjkCV_0a7CxVx900

4th of July Festive Photos

Sunriver, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Address: 57100 Beaver Dr, Sunriver, OR

While we will not be able to host 4th of July festivities in a regular capacity in 2021, The Village at Sunriver still brings an event for the whole family, 4th of July Festive Photos. All...

Learn More
Crescent Digest

Crescent Digest

Crescent, OR
1
Followers
16
Post
29
Views
ABOUT

With Crescent Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Crescent, OR
Local
Oregon Government
City
Sunriver, OR
City
La Pine, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Arts Festival#Arts Events#Local Events#Sun Jul 07#Nami#Sun Jun#The Senior Center#In Person Events#July Festivities#July Festive Photos#Resort#Live Content#Fun#In Person Attendance#Home#Remote Audiences#Family Members#Caregivers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Klamath County, ORHerald and News

Basin Buzz: Best bets for the week ahead

■ Online craft and family activities at Klamath County Library youth services – May’s theme is “Flower Month!”. ■ Poker tournament, 6 p.m., Klamath Social Club, 3146 S. 6th St., $25 buy-in ■ Damn Near Famous in concert, 8 p.m., American Legion Post 8, 228 N. 8th St. Saturday, May...
Klamath County, ORKlamath Falls News

Spring Astronomy Day event slated

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - A viewing of the planets Mars and Mercury will be offered Saturday, May 15, by the Klamath County Museum. The free event, held in celebration of Spring Astronomy Day, will be held in the parking lot of Calvary Chapel at 1201 South Alameda Avenue, just west of the YMCA.