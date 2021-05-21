newsbreak-logo
NBA

Previewing the First-Round NBA Playoff Matchups. Plus: Do the Grizzlies Have a Chance at Beating the Warriors?

By Kevin O'Connor
The Ringer
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleVerno and KOC are back this Friday to talk about the Pacers’ embarrassing loss to the Wizards in the second round of the Eastern Conference play-in (0:24) and the matchup between the Wizards and 76ers in the first round of the playoffs (10:30). After that, they preview the very last play-in game, Grizzlies-Warriors, and discuss which team could challenge the Utah Jazz the most (16:34). Finally, they take a look at all the determined first-round matchups, starting with Celtics-Nets (28:57), Heat-Bucks (33:15), Hawks-Knicks (42:30), Utah Jazz versus the Grizzlies or Warriors (48:52), Lakers-Suns (1:02:15), Blazers-Nuggets (1:10:25), and Mavericks-Clippers (1:15:50).

