North San Juan calendar: What's coming up

(NORTH SAN JUAN, CA) Live events are coming to North San Juan.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the North San Juan area:

Nevada City Psychic Fair Nevada City, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 325 Spring St, Nevada City, CA

Come one come all to the Nevada City Psychic Fair! This is a wonderful fair in an awesome little town up in the hills by Grass Valley. There will be amazing psychics, Numerology, Astrology...

Re-Source and Rejuvenate Retreat Nevada City, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: Carr Lake Road, Nevada City, CA 95959

Imagine…Five days of support, connection, and communion in the beauty of the wilderness...

Sierra Mountain Music Camp "Heroes Lead The Way!" - Nevada City, CA 2021 Nevada City, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 15742 N Bloomfield-Graniteville Rd, Nevada City, CA

Sierra Mountain Music Camp Choral and String Orchestra camp for campers age 4th grade- College. Our 27th year we will celebrate "Heroes Lead The Way!" Daily music rehearsals with award winning...

Sierra Storytelling Festival Nevada City, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 17894 Tyler Foote Rd, Nevada City, CA

Eth-Noh-Tec will perform and lead workshops as a featured teller at the Sierra Storytelling Festival! Stay tuned for details.



Ayurvedic Massage & Bliss Therapy Nevada City, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Address: 700 Zion St, Nevada City, CA

Small-Group Mentorship Training This class is limited to 12 students and will have a maximum of 4 to 1 student-teacher ratio for an exceptional training. Course Overview Ayurvedic massage and...