newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

11-Year-Old Girl Reveals What She Did to Escape Attempted Kidnapping at Bus Stop

By DJ Digital
Posted by 
Quick Country 96.5
Quick Country 96.5
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

An 11-year-old girl was nearly captured at her bus stop in Florida. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, the little girl was waiting at her bus stop when a man pulled up in a white SUV and attempted to abduct her while allegedly wielding a knife. Fortunately, the little...

quickcountry.com
Quick Country 96.5

Quick Country 96.5

Rochester, MN
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://quickcountry.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Bus Stop#The Little Girl#Cops Police#The Assault#Aggravated Assault#Man#Suspect#Footage#County Sheriff#Counseling#Television
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Relationships
Related
Violent Crimesnewsbrig.com

Man charged with kidnapping four-year-old seen at his home weeks earlier

The stranger accused of snatching 4-year-old Cash Gernon from his bed before brutally murdering him was caught on a neighbor’s surveillance video lurking near the boy’s Texas home weeks earlier, according to a report. Little Cash was kidnapped, then stabbed to death with an “edged weapon,” police said. His body,...
Violent Crimesthewolf.ca

Florida girl, 11, fights off attempted kidnapping in dramatic video

WARNING: Video contains disturbing images not suitable for all viewers. Discretion is advised. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office released a video showing an 11-year-old girl waiting at a bus stop on Tuesday in Pensacola, Florida, when a man armed with a knife allegedly tries to kidnap her. Police have arrested...
Violent CrimesPosted by
Law & Crime

Anybody ‘Seen Tristyn Lately’: Accused Teenaged Murderer Appears to have Snapped a Selfie from the Back of a Police Car Asking For His Alleged Victim

The barely teenage suspect arrested for the alleged murder of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey is believed to have taken a selfie of himself mocking the girl’s disappearance while in the back of a police paddywagon. “Hey guys has inybody [sic] seen Tristyn lately,” a caption on a Snapchat reads. “He needs...
Florida Statetoofab.com

11-Year-Old Girl Fights Off Abductor at Florida Bus Stop

Terrifying video shows the man chasing the child with a knife. A man has been arrested in Florida after police released terrifying video of an abduction attempt on an 11-year-old girl. The attack happened at 7 AM on Tuesday morning, as the little girl was waiting at a bus stop...
Violent Crimeshot96.com

Man Accused of Attempted Kidnap

A man is accused of attempted kidnapping at an east side hotel. Authorities say two women were trying to check into America’s Best Value Inn around 5 a.m. when 31-year-old John Anthony Munoz Jr. allegedly grabbed a woman at the front door of the America’s Best Value Inn. Police say...
KidsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

2-Year-Old Killed by Mom’s Pal Who Was Showing Off His Gun: Sheriff

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Florida man with fatally shooting a 2-year-old child while apparently showing off his gun to the toddler’s mom. Quentin Jerard White, 35, was charged Friday with manslaughter with a weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The child’s mom had even asked White to put the gun away because she was uncomfortable with it, but as he was putting it away a single shot went off. White fled the scene but was tracked down about an hour later. “The community mourns this loss of a 2-year-old who never had the opportunity to grow up, never had the opportunity to ride a bike, to go to school, to go on a date, to prove that they could be a productive part in our community and all because of the carelessness of an individual who wasn’t even supposed to have a gun,” Sheriff Chip Simmons said.