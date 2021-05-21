newsbreak-logo
Monticello, ME

Monticello events coming up

 1 day ago

(MONTICELLO, ME) Monticello has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Monticello:

Thanksgiving Weekend

Houlton, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 659 North St, Houlton, ME

Come and enjoy our Thanksgiving celebration and our closing weekend at Houlton/Canadian Border KOA. Celebrate family, friendship and our camping family with turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and...

8AM Sunday Public Mass - St. Mary of the Visitation Church - Houlton

Houlton, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 06:00 AM

Address: 112 Military Street, Houlton, ME 04730

Public Mass at St. Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church in Houlton

Lobster to Go

Houlton, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 109 Main St, Houlton, ME

Enjoy Lobster to Go Dinner at the Chamber Building. Enjoy the tastes of Maine with a yummy lobster

Sunday Morning Service

Houlton, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 06:45 AM

Address: 144 Military St, Houlton, ME

Join us as we study the book of Acts in a Bible study format.

24th Annual Bike-a-thon

Houlton, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 09:00 AM

GHCA families are preparing for our 24th annual bike-a-thon event. Students will be contacting friends, neighbors and family to sponsor them. All proceeds will benefit the GHCA Annual Fund . The...

Monticello, ME
With Monticello Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

