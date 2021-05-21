Coming soon: Farson events

(FARSON, WY) Live events are lining up on the Farson calendar.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Farson:

Community Yard Sale Rock Springs, WY

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 1897 Dewar Dr, Rock Springs, WY

The Rock Springs Chamber is hosting the Community Yard Sale on June 5th, 2021. Please be sure to sign up and join us in your spring cleaning ventures. If you don't have anything to sell come on...

YETI Classic Futurity & Maturity Barrel Race 2021 Rock Springs, WY

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 3320 Yellowstone Rd, Rock Springs, WY

Western Wyoming's largest barrel racing producer. Chasin'Time is home to The YETI Classic, Spring Fling, Desert Dash & Last Hurrah just to name a few!

Sweetwater Speedway Regular Schedule Rock Springs, WY

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 3320 Yellowstone Rd, Rock Springs, WY

Dwarf Cars, Modifieds, Northern Sports Mods, Stock Cars, Cruisers, and Go Carts **Special Guest** Kenny Wallace Share

Middle of Nowhere Mud Races and Bogs Farson, WY

Starts at: Sat May 05, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 08:00 AM

$10.00 per carload or $ 5.00 per person Saturday is the Mud Races Sunday is the Mud Bogs Gates open Saturday at 10:00 Gates open Sunday at 9:00 For more information call: Keaten Martin...

Ladies Concealed Carry Class at Sportsmans Warehouse ROCK SPRINGS, WY Rock Springs, WY

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 1567 Dewar Dr, Rock Springs, WY

Ladies Concealed Carry Class at Sportsmans Warehouse ROCK SPRINGS, WY at Sportsman's Warehouse Rock Springs, 1567 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, WY 82901, Rock Springs, United States on Thu Jun 17...