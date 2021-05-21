Gary events coming soon

(GARY, WV) Live events are coming to Gary.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Gary:

Annual Coal Miners Reunion-Pocahontas Pocahontas, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 124 E Water St # 3, Pocahontas, VA

he Coal Miners' Reunion is sponsored by Historic Pocahontas, Inc. (HPI) and serves as a tribute to miners and railroad workers across southwest Virginia. Held in historic Pocahontas, the event...

Coalfields Heritage Festival — #Blair100 Welch, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 AM

The Coalfield Heritage Festival will be a special four day festival held on the historic streets of Welch. Special education day tied to the Battle of Blair Mountain Centennial, with storytellers...

WV Coalfields Cookoff Welch, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Join us for the inaugural Coalfields Cookoff. A one of a kind event, hosted by the City of Welch, WV, on Friday, June 11th (BBQ set up), and public events are Saturday, June 12, 2021, in wonderful...

GIRLS NIGHT OUT - Inspired Words Canvas Bluefield, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: 528 Virginia Ave, Bluefield, VA

GIRLS NIGHT OUT (Ages 18+) Create a meaningful Inspired Word Canvas using acrylic paint, stencils and your imagination. About this event Ages 18+ GIRLS NIGHT OUT - Inspired Word Canvas is back ...

Memorial Day 2021 HMT/Outlaw Guided Ride with LOCALS! Bluewell, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 07:00 AM

Book your spot today for some of the best riding our area has to offer! Come ride with some born and raised LOCALS to the area to show ya that authentic down home hospitality! We offer the lowest...