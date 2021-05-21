newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gary, WV

Gary events coming soon

Posted by 
Gary Post
Gary Post
 1 day ago

(GARY, WV) Live events are coming to Gary.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Gary:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FeGYE_0a7Cwk8X00

Annual Coal Miners Reunion-Pocahontas

Pocahontas, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 124 E Water St # 3, Pocahontas, VA

he Coal Miners' Reunion is sponsored by Historic Pocahontas, Inc. (HPI) and serves as a tribute to miners and railroad workers across southwest Virginia. Held in historic Pocahontas, the event...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HylXL_0a7Cwk8X00

Coalfields Heritage Festival — #Blair100

Welch, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 AM

The Coalfield Heritage Festival will be a special four day festival held on the historic streets of Welch. Special education day tied to the Battle of Blair Mountain Centennial, with storytellers...

Learn More

WV Coalfields Cookoff

Welch, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Join us for the inaugural Coalfields Cookoff. A one of a kind event, hosted by the City of Welch, WV, on Friday, June 11th (BBQ set up), and public events are Saturday, June 12, 2021, in wonderful...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03fQB1_0a7Cwk8X00

GIRLS NIGHT OUT - Inspired Words Canvas

Bluefield, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: 528 Virginia Ave, Bluefield, VA

GIRLS NIGHT OUT (Ages 18+) Create a meaningful Inspired Word Canvas using acrylic paint, stencils and your imagination. About this event Ages 18+ GIRLS NIGHT OUT - Inspired Word Canvas is back ...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gbxKR_0a7Cwk8X00

Memorial Day 2021 HMT/Outlaw Guided Ride with LOCALS!

Bluewell, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 07:00 AM

Book your spot today for some of the best riding our area has to offer! Come ride with some born and raised LOCALS to the area to show ya that authentic down home hospitality! We offer the lowest...

Learn More
Gary Post

Gary Post

Gary, WV
3
Followers
27
Post
38
Views
ABOUT

With Gary Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Welch, WV
State
Virginia State
City
Gary, WV
City
Bluefield, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pocahontas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Festival#Hpi#Coalfields Cookoff#Public Events#Blair Mountain Centennial#In Person Attendance#Wv#Southwest Virginia#Storytellers#Live Formats#Live Content#Home Hospitality#Special Education Day#Digital Formats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
SciencePosted by
Only In West Virginia

The West Virginia Planetarium That’s Also A Science And Art Museum, Theatre, And Concert Hall

Some people seem to really have a knack for being good at everything. But did you know there are buildings like that, too? And there’s one here in West Virginia that truly is a Jedi of multi-functionality, boasting a discovery center, an art museum, a theatre, a concert hall, a planetarium, an event venue, gardens, […] The post The West Virginia Planetarium That’s Also A Science And Art Museum, Theatre, And Concert Hall appeared first on Only In Your State.
Lewisburg, WVAndover Townsman

West Virginia Renaissance Festival opening for its third season on June 5

LEWISBURG, W.Va. — The West Virginia Renaissance Festival will be honoring veterans, active-duty service members, and first responders during its opening weekend, June 5-6. The festival is providing free admission to those groups as part of the tribute. The Renaissance Festival is opening for its third season on June 5...
Moundsville, WVPosted by
Only In West Virginia

Tour The Little-Known Fostoria Glass Museum In West Virginia That’s Filled With Fine Glass

One unexpected yet fascinating component of West Virginia history is glass. Few people realize how many different types of glass and glassware are (or have been) produced in the state. In fact, roughly 400 glassmakers have called West Virginia home since the end of the 19th century, including one known as Fostoria. Have you heard […] The post Tour The Little-Known Fostoria Glass Museum In West Virginia That’s Filled With Fine Glass appeared first on Only In Your State.
Summers County, WVArgus Press

2 tire collection events coming this month in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Tire collection events are being held this month in two West Virginia counties, the state Department of Environmental Protection said. A collection event in Summers County will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday on Grace Street next to Gore's Auto Body in Hinton.
Huntington, WVwchstv.com

Inaugural spaghetti dinner fundraiser held for Catholic Charities of West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Residents in Huntington got the chance to support a good cause and fill their stomachs Sunday during an inaugural spaghetti dinner fundraiser. Catholic Charities of West Virginia hosted its first “Consider the Pastabilities” Spaghetti Dinner on Sunday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Organizers said the event helps support its programs and services.
PoliticsThe Fayette Tribune

This week in West Virginia history

CHARLESTON – The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. . May 12-14, 1921: Bullets peppered down on about a dozen mining towns in the Matewan-Williamson area, and nonunion miners fired back, in what became known as the Battle of the Tug. Three people were shot and killed.