Live events Powers — what’s coming up

National Knitting in Public Day Bandon, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:30 AM

Address: 990 2nd St SE, Bandon, OR

Join us for a day of knitting, crocheting, spinning in the backyard of The Wool Company! Door Prizes -Demos - Local Yarns and Products for Sale ❤️

Old Town Marketplace Bandon, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM

Address: 250 1st St SW, Bandon, OR

Season: Summer and Fall Market Hours: April 2 - December 18, 2021Fridays and Saturdays, 10AM - 4PM Location:250 First Street Southwest

South Coast- Sunset Bay Trail Party Coos Bay, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 12:30 PM

Address: Sunset Bay State Park, Coos Bay, OR 97420

A half day trail party brushing in Sunset Bay SP!

Church Camp Coquille, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: Coquille, OR

Our campout dates have been reserved!!! Mark your calendars for August 23rd - 29th!! :)

Worship Service Coquille, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 04:00 AM

Address: 625 E 10th St, Coquille, OR

Our weekly worship service is a casual and friendly environment where you can come as you are and engage in worship led by our talented team and hear a Biblical message given by our Pastor. Our...