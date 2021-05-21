newsbreak-logo
Powers, OR

Live events Powers — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Powers Today
Powers Today
 1 day ago

(POWERS, OR) Powers is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Powers area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vPEYp_0a7CwiN500

National Knitting in Public Day

Bandon, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:30 AM

Address: 990 2nd St SE, Bandon, OR

Join us for a day of knitting, crocheting, spinning in the backyard of The Wool Company! Door Prizes -Demos - Local Yarns and Products for Sale ❤️

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ehFtX_0a7CwiN500

Old Town Marketplace

Bandon, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM

Address: 250 1st St SW, Bandon, OR

Season: Summer and Fall Market Hours: April 2 - December 18, 2021Fridays and Saturdays, 10AM - 4PM Location:250 First Street Southwest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ovYK0_0a7CwiN500

South Coast- Sunset Bay Trail Party

Coos Bay, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 12:30 PM

Address: Sunset Bay State Park, Coos Bay, OR 97420

A half day trail party brushing in Sunset Bay SP!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EEGmv_0a7CwiN500

Church Camp

Coquille, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: Coquille, OR

Our campout dates have been reserved!!! Mark your calendars for August 23rd - 29th!! :)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E6lVH_0a7CwiN500

Worship Service

Coquille, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 04:00 AM

Address: 625 E 10th St, Coquille, OR

Our weekly worship service is a casual and friendly environment where you can come as you are and engage in worship led by our talented team and hear a Biblical message given by our Pastor. Our...

ABOUT

With Powers Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

