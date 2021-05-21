Live events Powers — what’s coming up
(POWERS, OR) Powers is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Powers area:
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:30 AM
Address: 990 2nd St SE, Bandon, OR
Join us for a day of knitting, crocheting, spinning in the backyard of The Wool Company! Door Prizes -Demos - Local Yarns and Products for Sale ❤️
Starts at: Sat May 05, 01:00 AM
Ends at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM
Address: 250 1st St SW, Bandon, OR
Season: Summer and Fall Market Hours: April 2 - December 18, 2021Fridays and Saturdays, 10AM - 4PM Location:250 First Street Southwest
Starts at: Sat May 05, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat May 05, 12:30 PM
Address: Sunset Bay State Park, Coos Bay, OR 97420
A half day trail party brushing in Sunset Bay SP!
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Address: Coquille, OR
Our campout dates have been reserved!!! Mark your calendars for August 23rd - 29th!! :)
Starts at: Sun May 05, 02:30 AM
Ends at: Sun May 05, 04:00 AM
Address: 625 E 10th St, Coquille, OR
Our weekly worship service is a casual and friendly environment where you can come as you are and engage in worship led by our talented team and hear a Biblical message given by our Pastor. Our...