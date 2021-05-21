Coming soon: Danforth events

newsbreak-logo
(DANFORTH, ME) Danforth is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Danforth area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T6BeP_0a7CwhUM00

Springfield Fair

Springfield, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 91 E Park St, Springfield, ME

This event showcases products like agricultural, horticultural, craft, cattle, sheep farm produce, vegetables, flowers, Truck Pulls, arts & crafts, horticultural, mechanical pulling, antique autos...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sa1ib_0a7CwhUM00

SFC Aaron Henderson Memorial 5K

Houlton, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 94 Randall Ave, Houlton, ME

The SFC Aaron Henderson Memorial Run will be held on Saturday August 7th, 2021 starting at the Houlton Community Park. All proceeds will go to the Green Beret Foundation. We would be honored to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0esMMZ_0a7CwhUM00

5:30pm Saturday Public Mass - St. Agnes Catholic Church - Island Falls

Island Falls, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 03:30 PM

Address: 76 Sewall St, Island Falls, ME

To register, click on the Green Register button to the right. Register by Saturday at 11am. To maintain social distancing during Mass, each Mass has a limited number of parishioners who can attend...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wiRQB_0a7CwhUM00

Driving Dynamics - Session 1

Linneus, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 AM

Address: 18 Military St, Linneus, ME

$40. per person, there is a cost of only $25. if you are 65 and older. The Maine Driving Dynamics course is a driver improvement course that is aimed to improve a student's defensive driving...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dsCcp_0a7CwhUM00

Spaghetti Dinner Community Event & Fundraiser

Hodgdon, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Join us for our annual Spaghetti Dinner Community Event & Fundraiser on June 9, from 5 - 7 PM! This year, we will be serving take out from the Thomaston Federated Church at 8 Hyler St, but if the...

ABOUT

With Danforth Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

