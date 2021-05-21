Stanford events calendar

(STANFORD, MT) Live events are coming to Stanford.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Stanford:

Service Lewistown, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Mark William Fischer Mark Fischer, age 73, was called home by his Lord and Savior on Monday, 19 April 2021. He was born on 24 October 1947 to William E. Fischer and Virginia Ruth (Hansen) Fischer...

2nd Annual Feast and Flowers Lewistown, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 45 Cottontail Ln, Lewistown, MT

Join us for our 2nd annual Feast and Flowers benefit, featuring Tapas-Style International Cuisine Tasting, Live Music, Signature Drinks, a Sculpture Raffle, and a Wine Pull! Also featuring...

Montana Watercolor Society Miniatures Exhibition — Lewistown Art Center Lewistown, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 323 W Main St, Lewistown, MT

This month we welcome the Montana Watercolor Society for their beloved Annual Miniatures Exhibition! Representing over 15 artists from across the state, each piece is less than 6” in size. We’ll...

Live Music at the Judith Mountain Lodge Lewistown, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 08:00 PM

Address: 6300 Lime Kiln Rd, Lewistown, MT

Amanda Stewart and Joe Knapp are singer/songwriters from Bozeman, MT. Both perform solo, front multiple bands and more recently have joined forces to create a duo with unforgettable harmonies and...

Scott Reno Memorial Spring Kickoff Golf Scramble Lewistown, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 320 Country Club Ln, Lewistown, MT

Join us for an 18 hole Spring Kickoff Golf Scramble in memory of Scott Reno.