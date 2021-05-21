newsbreak-logo
Paulding, MS

Paulding events coming up

Paulding News Beat
 1 day ago

(PAULDING, MS) Live events are lining up on the Paulding calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Paulding:

How You Ridin: Featuring TK Soul, Magic One, J Morris Group

Pachuta, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Purchase your tickets online at www.Twistwoodcreek.com and don’t forget to sign your release forms while you’re at it!

Program Camp #2

Vossburg, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 189 Co Rd 2351, Vossburg, MS

Camp at Waukaway is a short, intense experience that packs worship, Bible study, small-group discussions, crazy games and skits, and a ton of play into one retreat that will create memories that...

The Splash Bash

Quitman, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 09:00 PM

Address: 1845 MS-18, Quitman, MS

The nation is holding a car and bike show with a independent artist concert. Sponsored by nation4change.

Teen Camp

Vossburg, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 189 Co Rd 2351, Vossburg, MS

Camp at Waukaway is a short, intense experience that packs worship, Bible study, small-group discussions, crazy games and skits, and a ton of play into one retreat that will create memories that...

AVAIL HOLLYWOOD LIVE IN CONCERT (LAUREL, MS) LT ELLIS CENTER

Laurel, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Address: 610 Munson Street, Laurel, MS 39440

AVAIL HOLLYWOOD LIVE IN CONCERT at the LT ELLIS CENTER (LAUREL, MS). Purchase your tickets today! For more information contact 512.200.8722

