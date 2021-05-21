Paulding events coming up
(PAULDING, MS) Live events are lining up on the Paulding calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Paulding:
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM
Purchase your tickets online at www.Twistwoodcreek.com and don’t forget to sign your release forms while you’re at it!
Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM
Address: 189 Co Rd 2351, Vossburg, MS
Camp at Waukaway is a short, intense experience that packs worship, Bible study, small-group discussions, crazy games and skits, and a ton of play into one retreat that will create memories that...
Starts at: Sat May 05, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Sat May 05, 09:00 PM
Address: 1845 MS-18, Quitman, MS
The nation is holding a car and bike show with a independent artist concert. Sponsored by nation4change.
Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM
Address: 189 Co Rd 2351, Vossburg, MS
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 PM
Address: 610 Munson Street, Laurel, MS 39440
AVAIL HOLLYWOOD LIVE IN CONCERT at the LT ELLIS CENTER (LAUREL, MS). Purchase your tickets today! For more information contact 512.200.8722