Elkton, OR

What’s up Elkton: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Elkton News Flash
 1 day ago

(ELKTON, OR) Elkton is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Elkton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=137TjA_0a7CweqB00

Pickleball

Cottage Grove, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 1319 E Main St, Cottage Grove, OR

Open play Pickleball Summer - Coiner Park tennis courts Winter : Mon, Thurs, Sat 9am - 12noon Riverside Community Church 1255 S. River Road

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18bPhU_0a7CweqB00

Memorial Weekend Celebration

Reedsport, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 04:59 PM

Address: 680 Fir Ave, Reedsport, OR

The purpose of our Memorial Weekend parade is to honor the fallen of all wars and our veterans for their service to our country. The parade is designed to appeal to veterans and families...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JjmsG_0a7CweqB00

How to Write a Book in 48 Hours?

Roseburg, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 5371 Melqua Road, Roseburg, OR 97471

Can You Really Write a Book in 48 Hours? How is it possible to write a book in 48 hours? I’ve recently been hearing about publishing coaches who offer to help people write a book in only 48 hours.   Intrigued I looked into this further and am surprised to find this really is a trend. However, having written, published, co-authored, and developed five quality books in the last  5 years I can honestly tell you that there is a process, and it’s a reasonably lengthy one. Significantly longer and

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16luzP_0a7CweqB00

17th Annual Oakland Car Show & Shine

Oakland, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Oakland's 17th Annual Car Show & Shine! **This information is subject to change to follow local COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions. Check back here or on our website for current updates.** Come...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nL0SE_0a7CweqB00

Sutherlin 3rd Annual "Paws Down" Geocaching Coin Challenge

Sutherlin, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 08:30 AM

Geocachers will explore the historical and recreational sights in and around Sutherlin by finding a series consisting of 10 traditional caches and 10 temporary caches. Limited Edition Sutherlin...

Douglas County, ORNRToday.com

Plan Now for another dry gardening season

Since Oct. 1, 2020, central Douglas County has received about 24 inches of rain versus our 30 year average for the same time frame of 32 inches. Since March 1, 2021 we have received only 1.8 inches, making this the driest March, April and early May in the past 30 years.
Oregon Statenbc16.com

Keep Oregon Green: Fireworks

Fireworks are banned from public lands managed by the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management - and the City of Eugene further restricts legal fireworks use to just 4 days per year. The State of Oregon maintains guides to what is legal and what is illegal when it comes...
Roseburg, ORkezi.com

Roseburg man buys Elk Island in hopes of opening recreational resort

ROSEBURG, Ore. – A Douglas County man has purchased a piece of property near downtown Roseburg in hopes of turning it into a recreational paradise. Also known as Elk Island, the 25-acre property sits below Reservoir Hill and along the South Umpqua River. It was purchased by long-time Roseburg resident Bernard Woodard and his property management group, Elk Island Trading.
Douglas County, ORNRToday.com

Public Meetings

Camas Valley School District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., held electronically. Contact jeanine.dever@camasvalley.k12.or.us or 541-445-2131, ext. 4201 for meeting info and to submit public comment. DRAIN. Wednesday, May 19. North Douglas School District School Board Executive Session — 5:30 p.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St.,...
Douglas County, ORkpic

UCC looks into partnership with local fire district

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — The Umpqua Community College board voted to explore a partnership with a local fire district to create a joint fire station for fire science students. Fire District No.2 wants to use the college's nearby station, partly as a resident fire station for students. Fire Chief Rob...
Roseburg, ORkezi.com

Douglas County opens mass vaccination clinics to ages 12 and up

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- Douglas County is making an effort to get teens vaccinated this weekend. There will be a mass vaccination clinic at the Douglas County Fairgrounds Saturday for anyone 12 years old and older. Public health officer Bob Dannenhoffer said he understands there is still some vaccination hesitancy among...
Douglas County, ORNRToday.com

Legacy and tradition with a twist

Two hundred sixteen 4-H and FFA youth are beginning the final weeks of their preparation for the 82nd Annual Douglas County Lamb Show scheduled for June 5 at the Douglas County Fairgrounds. Typically this event is a full day of lamb weigh in and record book checks, finishing touch up’s...
Roseburg, ORkqennewsradio.com

PLANT CLINIC IN ROSEBURG ACCEPTING GARDENING QUESTIONS

Experienced gardeners are ready to answer gardening questions through the OSU Extension Master Gardner Plant Clinic. Master Gardener Cheryl Caplan said the hours are 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays, and also on Fridays. Call 541-236-3052 to speak with a master gardener or leave a message for a return call. Caplan said questions can also be emailed: douglasmg@oregonstate.edu.
Douglas County, ORkezi.com

UCC board approves new fire station for trainees

WINCHESTER, Ore. -- The Umpqua Community College board of directors have pledged their support to build a new fire station in partnership with Douglas County Fire District No. 2. The board unanimously voted in support of the project on Wednesday, but they agreed they would need to create a task...
Douglas County, ORkqennewsradio.com

TEACHING CAREER INFORMATIONAL EVENTS SCHEDULED

Douglas Educational Service District, in partnership with George Fox University, Southern Oregon University, and Umpqua Community College, is hosting a second free virtual informational session for people interested in K-12 teaching careers, on May 17th. Anyone interested in learning the steps needed to become a teacher is invited to attend....
Douglas County, ORkezi.com

Douglas County STEAM Week teaches students to code

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- It’s STEAM Week in Douglas County, and the Umpqua Valley STEAM Club is continuing the celebration by teaching middle and high school students how to code. Organizers hosted a virtual coding class Monday taught by Vincent Pip, a computer science professor at Umpqua Community College. Students learned...
Elkton, ORPosted by
Elkton News Flash

No experience necessary — Elkton companies hiring now

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. OR - OT - Roseburg - $38.21 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT** 2. OR - DOR - Roseburg - $38.21 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT** 3. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $75,000/Year - Recent Graduates Welcome 4. CDL-A Recent Grad Flatbed Truck Drivers 5. Community Support Specialist
Elkton, ORkqennewsradio.com

MOTHER’S DAY PLANT SALE STARTS ON FRIDAY

The Elkton Community Education Center has its Mother’s Day Plant Sale starting on Friday. The all outdoor event will feature hanging baskets, garden starts, milkweed, native trees, shrubs and more. Many new plant varieties will be available. Organizers said it is the biggest sale the non-profit organization has ever had.