What’s up Elkton: Local events calendar

(ELKTON, OR) Elkton is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Elkton:

Pickleball Cottage Grove, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 1319 E Main St, Cottage Grove, OR

Open play Pickleball Summer - Coiner Park tennis courts Winter : Mon, Thurs, Sat 9am - 12noon Riverside Community Church 1255 S. River Road

Memorial Weekend Celebration Reedsport, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 04:59 PM

Address: 680 Fir Ave, Reedsport, OR

The purpose of our Memorial Weekend parade is to honor the fallen of all wars and our veterans for their service to our country. The parade is designed to appeal to veterans and families...

How to Write a Book in 48 Hours? Roseburg, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 5371 Melqua Road, Roseburg, OR 97471

Can You Really Write a Book in 48 Hours? How is it possible to write a book in 48 hours? I’ve recently been hearing about publishing coaches who offer to help people write a book in only 48 hours. Intrigued I looked into this further and am surprised to find this really is a trend. However, having written, published, co-authored, and developed five quality books in the last 5 years I can honestly tell you that there is a process, and it’s a reasonably lengthy one. Significantly longer and

17th Annual Oakland Car Show & Shine Oakland, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Oakland's 17th Annual Car Show & Shine! **This information is subject to change to follow local COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions. Check back here or on our website for current updates.** Come...

Sutherlin 3rd Annual "Paws Down" Geocaching Coin Challenge Sutherlin, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 08:30 AM

Geocachers will explore the historical and recreational sights in and around Sutherlin by finding a series consisting of 10 traditional caches and 10 temporary caches. Limited Edition Sutherlin...