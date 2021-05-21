newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miles, IA

Miles calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Miles Dispatch
Miles Dispatch
 1 day ago

(MILES, IA) Live events are lining up on the Miles calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Miles area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zkSWt_0a7CwdxS00

Jeff Theisen Live at Jeronimo's

Springbrook, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 101 W Main St, Springbrook, IA

Jeff Theisen Live at Jeronimo's is on Facebook. To connect with Jeff Theisen Live at Jeronimo's, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E22FA_0a7CwdxS00

Live on the Main Drag - Savanna, IL

Savanna, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: Savanna, IL

The Beaux Band returns to Downtown Savanna, IL on Sunday, June 20 at 2pm. Sponsored by Hawg Dogs Saloon and the Iron Horse Social Club. We are playing outdoors.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D69tD_0a7CwdxS00

The Ice Breakers at Poopy's Pub

Savanna, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 1030 Viaduct Rd, Savanna, IL

Start your weekend off right with Bike Night at Poopy's Pub & Grub!! The Ice Breakers will be dishing out all 1960s and 1970s Rock, Blues, Soul and Funk! Great food, cold drinks, live music and...

Learn More

The Old School

Savanna, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1030 Viaduct Rd, Savanna, IL

The Old School band is playing Poopys Saturday August 28th at 2PM.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47GX9L_0a7CwdxS00

Rosary Rally with Aquinas Communications/KCRD

Preston, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 10:00 AM

Address: Preston, IA

Join us in praying the Holy Rosary in Preston, Iowa on Saturday beginning at noon. Email us for questions at: evangelization@kcrd-fm.org Or call 563-231-3545

Learn More
Miles Dispatch

Miles Dispatch

Miles, IA
0
Followers
28
Post
43
Views
ABOUT

With Miles Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Miles, IA
Local
Iowa Government
City
Preston, IA
City
Springbrook, IA
Preston, IA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Saturday Night Live#Live Music#Rock Music#Sun Jun#Il The Beaux Band#Hawg Dogs Saloon#Il The Old School#Il Start#In Person Attendance#Live Content#Downtown Savanna#Live Formats#Bike Night#Facebook Today#Digital Formats#Remote Audiences#Ia Join#Time#Digital Tools
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related
Maquoketa, IAtelegraphherald.com

Naturalist to lead frog, toad event in Maquoketa

MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Jackson County Conservation will hold a free frog and toad mating call survey event this week. The event will be held at 8 p.m. Friday, May 14, at Blackhawk Wildlife Area, on 138th Avenue near Maquoketa. Naturalist Tony Vorwald will discuss the amphibians living at the wetlands...
Jackson County, IAdewittobserver.com

Learn about native plants at prairie walk May 20

Ray Hamilton and Jackson County Conservation will conduct a guided walk through the Hamilton prairie at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 20. Hamilton will share his knowledge of prairie plants and native pollinators. This area has been managed as a local biological preserve for 34 years and is home to a unique and diverse set of native plants, Jackson County Conservation said.
Bellevue, IAClinton Herald

Tractorcade will travel Jackson, Clinton county routes

BELLEVUE — Bellevue Police Chief Bud Schroeder was on special assignment. He escorted Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, who was carrying a top-secret briefcase, into Roeder Bros. Implement. It was all part of an announcement about the 2021 WMT Great Eastern Iowa Tractorcade route, which for the first time...
Iowa Statethegazette.com

Get a glimpse of natural Iowa at Hamilton Prairie Walk on May 20

Interested in taking a glimpse at natural Iowa? Join Ray Hamilton and Jackson County Conservation for a guided walk through the high-quality Hamilton prairie. Hamilton will share his knowledge of prairie plants and native pollinators. This area has been managed as a local biological preserve for 34 years and is home a unique and diverse set of native plants.
Jackson County, IAbiztimes.biz

Taproom opens in renovated, historic barn in Jackson County

ST. DONATUS, Iowa — A rural Dubuque couple have given an old stone barn a new role in a Jackson County community. Kari and Don Vize have reopened a taproom within the historic Gehlen Barn for the season in St. Donatus. The couple purchased the barn and nearby Gehlen House Inn in the summer of 2019. Both were built by Peter Gehlen, an immigrant from Luxembourg who settled in this area in 1846. The house served as a community center post office, hotel and general store.