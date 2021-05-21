Miles calendar: Events coming up

(MILES, IA) Live events are lining up on the Miles calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Miles area:

Jeff Theisen Live at Jeronimo's Springbrook, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 101 W Main St, Springbrook, IA

Live on the Main Drag - Savanna, IL Savanna, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: Savanna, IL

The Beaux Band returns to Downtown Savanna, IL on Sunday, June 20 at 2pm. Sponsored by Hawg Dogs Saloon and the Iron Horse Social Club. We are playing outdoors.

The Ice Breakers at Poopy's Pub Savanna, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 1030 Viaduct Rd, Savanna, IL

Start your weekend off right with Bike Night at Poopy's Pub & Grub!! The Ice Breakers will be dishing out all 1960s and 1970s Rock, Blues, Soul and Funk! Great food, cold drinks, live music and...

The Old School Savanna, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1030 Viaduct Rd, Savanna, IL

The Old School band is playing Poopys Saturday August 28th at 2PM.

Rosary Rally with Aquinas Communications/KCRD Preston, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 10:00 AM

Address: Preston, IA

Join us in praying the Holy Rosary in Preston, Iowa on Saturday beginning at noon. Email us for questions at: evangelization@kcrd-fm.org Or call 563-231-3545