Red Feather Lakes, CO

Live events on the horizon in Red Feather Lakes

Red Feather Lakes News Beat
 1 day ago

(RED FEATHER LAKES, CO) Live events are coming to Red Feather Lakes.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Red Feather Lakes:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08FKeV_0a7Cwc4j00

Befriending Your Body: Meeting Your Body as Your Teacher

Red Feather Lakes, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 151 Shambhala Way, Red Feather Lakes, CO

The spiritual traditions respect the body as the foundation of awareness and connection to self and other. Your body is full of wisdom and is your greatest teacher. Join together with other women...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zGSC5_0a7Cwc4j00

Dinner and a Movie

Laramie, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 07:30 PM

come have a yummy dinner followed by a fantastic movie

Knowing What Has Been Pointed Out: The Trekchö Instructions of Yeshe Tsögyal – SAVE THE DATE

Red Feather Lakes, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 02:00 AM

Address: 151 Shambhala Way, Red Feather Lakes, CO

The purpose of this retreat is to strengthen the recognition and direct experience of the guru’s vajrayana transmission. The practice framework will be based on a pith teaching called “Realization...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C50KB_0a7Cwc4j00

Wyoming Winter Book Club

Laramie, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 08:00 PM

Address: 310 S 8th St, Laramie, WY

“I’ve always wanted to read it” “Oh, I’ve heard great things” Do these phrases sound familiar? Is there a better time than now? Join us for the Wyoming Winter Book Club as we take on War and Peace...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XMiJq_0a7Cwc4j00

Sunday Happy Hour BINGO

Laramie, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 404 S 4th St, Laramie, WY

Come play BINGO! All ages welcome. Cash pot: $2 a card or $5 for 3 cards. Winners take the cash and walk away with various prizes. 10% goes to a monthly featured charity.

ABOUT

With Red Feather Lakes News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

