Ellsworth, IA

Ellsworth events coming up

Posted by 
Ellsworth News Beat
Ellsworth News Beat
 1 day ago

(ELLSWORTH, IA) Live events are coming to Ellsworth.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ellsworth:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42SkSf_0a7CwbC000

Clarksville Varsity Softball @ Roland-Story

Story City, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 05:15 PM

Address: 1009 Story St, Story City, IA

The Roland-Story (Story City, IA) varsity softball team has a home non-conference game vs. Clarksville (IA) on Monday, May 24 @ 5:30p.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NlV8J_0a7CwbC000

Kamrar Free Car Show

Kamrar, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Kamrar Free Car Show Sunday June 27th open to all cars trucks and motorcycles registration 9am to noon show noon to 3 pm awards at 3pm 30 awards goodie bags and dash plaques to first 150 entrie...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07LR5R_0a7CwbC000

West Marshall Varsity Baseball @ South Hamilton

Jewell, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 03:15 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 315 Division St, Jewell, IA

The South Hamilton (Jewell, IA) varsity baseball team has a home non-conference game vs. West Marshall (State Center, IA) on Wednesday, June 9 @ 5:15p.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U3aMc_0a7CwbC000

Kamrar, IA - DIY Wood Sign Workshop at Pickles Pub

Kamrar, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 425 Main St, Kamrar, IA

Join us for a laid-back workshop that allows you to create a personalized wood sign, while enjoying food and drinks and socializing with friends in a fun atmosphere! Our instructors show you every...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dpXJJ_0a7CwbC000

Hawk @ Radcliffe Days - In the park

Radcliffe, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 05:30 AM

Come listen to Hawk @ the Radcliffe City Park for Radcliffe Days 2021! Hawk is an amazing musical talent. His soulful voice and amazing guitar play is something you don't want to miss. Hawk covers...

Ellsworth News Beat

Ellsworth News Beat

Ellsworth, IA
ABOUT

With Ellsworth News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

