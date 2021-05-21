Ellsworth events coming up
(ELLSWORTH, IA) Live events are coming to Ellsworth.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ellsworth:
Starts at: Mon May 05, 03:30 AM
Ends at: Mon May 05, 05:15 PM
Address: 1009 Story St, Story City, IA
The Roland-Story (Story City, IA) varsity softball team has a home non-conference game vs. Clarksville (IA) on Monday, May 24 @ 5:30p.
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM
Kamrar Free Car Show Sunday June 27th open to all cars trucks and motorcycles registration 9am to noon show noon to 3 pm awards at 3pm 30 awards goodie bags and dash plaques to first 150 entrie...
Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 03:15 AM
Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM
Address: 315 Division St, Jewell, IA
The South Hamilton (Jewell, IA) varsity baseball team has a home non-conference game vs. West Marshall (State Center, IA) on Wednesday, June 9 @ 5:15p.
Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 PM
Address: 425 Main St, Kamrar, IA
Join us for a laid-back workshop that allows you to create a personalized wood sign, while enjoying food and drinks and socializing with friends in a fun atmosphere! Our instructors show you every...
Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 02:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 05:30 AM
Come listen to Hawk @ the Radcliffe City Park for Radcliffe Days 2021! Hawk is an amazing musical talent. His soulful voice and amazing guitar play is something you don't want to miss. Hawk covers...