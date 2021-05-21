newsbreak-logo
Leedey, OK

Leedey calendar: Coming events

Leedey Updates
Leedey Updates
 1 day ago

(LEEDEY, OK) Live events are lining up on the Leedey calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Leedey area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yXLvR_0a7CwaJH00

Senior Circle

Woodward, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 08:00 AM

Address: 900 17th St, Woodward, OK

Free breakfast and fellowship with friends, followed by a 20-30 minute presentation on a wide variety of health and community topics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uviGb_0a7CwaJH00

Elk Creek Strutters

Elk City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 1016 E Airport Industrial, Elk City, OK

Elk Creek StruttersTickets:Single: $35.00Couple: $70.00Sponsor: $350.00Jake: $15.00Sponsor Table: $600.00Full Strut Gun Table: $1000.00Boss Gobbler Gun Table: $1400.00Family of 4 (save of $10): $90.00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25MaQ7_0a7CwaJH00

Commander Pauper Tournament!

Woodward, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 1222 10th St ste 111, Woodward, OK

Pauper Commander: Your commander must be a Legendary Creature that has an "Uncommon" printing. All cards in decks must have a "common" printing. Otherwise same rules and banned list as regular...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SFaYO_0a7CwaJH00

Jill & Jam: Take 2

Woodward, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 11:00 AM

Date: May 22, 2021 1:00 pm Location: 818 Main Ave, Woodward, OK 73801-3206, United States Jill & Jam: Take 2

RAB @ Whiskey River NightClub

Woodward, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 11:30 PM

We will be playing at Whiskey River NightClub in Woodward, Ok during their annual Woodward Rodeo on Thursday, June 10th from 9:30-1.

ABOUT

With Leedey Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Oklahoma StateKFOR

The finest park bench in Oklahoma and where you can find it

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – There aren’t any other park benches like this anywhere. That’s why Don Narcomey, the artist who spent three months making it, wanted to be so careful in bringing it to this spot on Lake Stanley Draper. “I wanted to be able to lift it without putting...
Woodward, OKWoodward News

Taste of Woodward coming up May 18

A Taste of Woodward turns five on Tuesday, May 18. That is when Woodward Chamber of Commerce members and anyone who wishes to attend will gather in the Woodward Conference Center for the chamber's annual meeting. The event starts at 5:30 p.m. Featured before the meeting are some of the...
Hobart, OKPosted by
Hobart Post

Hobart events coming up

1. NEXT LEVEL SHOW PIG CAMP | December 4th & 5th | Elk City, Oklahoma; 2. Assist Wireless Grand Opening in Elk City; 3. Joe Löhrmann • Schwäbisch Gmünd • Das Naturkonzert; 4. 2021 Paint Palooza; 5. Concealed Carry Permit Certification;
Woodward, OKWoodward News

Upcoming events in Woodward

Several events are coming up the next few days in Woodward. NJCAA Regional baseball tournament at Fuller Park. Starts Thursday and runs through Saturday with a game possibly on Sunday. Games start at noon each day. Pride of Texas Carnival runs through Sunday at Crystal Beach Park. Red Dirt Showdown...
Woodward, OKWoodward News

DAR award winners

The Woodward Daughters of the American Revolution Chapter proudly announces that they presented DAR Good Citizens awards to 23 high school seniors in their area. The DAR Good Citizens award is intended to recognize and reward seniors who possess good citizenship qualities of dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism. This is considered to be a national award recognized by the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution. Six seniors qualified for Woodward DAR Chapter Scholarships by competing in the essay competition.
Woodward County, OKWoodward News

Classifieds

Bids will be received at the Woodward County Purchasing Agent's Office until 10:30 a.m., Monday, May 17, 2021, for the following service at the Woodward County Courthouse. All of the oil, gas and other minerals and minerals rights in and under the East Half of the Northwest Quarter (E/2NW/4) of Section Twenty-Six (26), Township Twenty-Two (22) North, Range...
Woodward, OKWoodward News

Thank You! First of all, we w...

First of all, we would like to thank all of the first re- sponders who worked the scene of the accident on April 13, 2021 outside of Mooreland. Thank you to those who donated money, cards, flowers and reached out to us in any way. Also those who kept us in their thoughts and prayers, we appreciate you. From the Goodman Family.