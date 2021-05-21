Leedey calendar: Coming events

(LEEDEY, OK) Live events are lining up on the Leedey calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Leedey area:

Senior Circle Woodward, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 08:00 AM

Address: 900 17th St, Woodward, OK

Free breakfast and fellowship with friends, followed by a 20-30 minute presentation on a wide variety of health and community topics.

Elk Creek Strutters Elk City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 1016 E Airport Industrial, Elk City, OK

Elk Creek StruttersTickets:Single: $35.00Couple: $70.00Sponsor: $350.00Jake: $15.00Sponsor Table: $600.00Full Strut Gun Table: $1000.00Boss Gobbler Gun Table: $1400.00Family of 4 (save of $10): $90.00

Commander Pauper Tournament! Woodward, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 1222 10th St ste 111, Woodward, OK

Pauper Commander: Your commander must be a Legendary Creature that has an "Uncommon" printing. All cards in decks must have a "common" printing. Otherwise same rules and banned list as regular...

Jill & Jam: Take 2 Woodward, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 11:00 AM

Date: May 22, 2021 1:00 pm Location: 818 Main Ave, Woodward, OK 73801-3206, United States Jill & Jam: Take 2

RAB @ Whiskey River NightClub Woodward, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 11:30 PM

We will be playing at Whiskey River NightClub in Woodward, Ok during their annual Woodward Rodeo on Thursday, June 10th from 9:30-1.