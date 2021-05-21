What’s up Elk City: Local events calendar

(ELK CITY, KS) Live events are coming to Elk City.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Elk City:

Parenting After Separation: Your Child’s Future Independence, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 01:00 PM

Address: 1101 Donald Ave, Independence, KS

Pre-Registration is necessary. Deadline for enrollment is the day before the class. Please call 620-331-3480 or 620-251-8180 Instructor: Barbara Shoop, Parent Education Specialist There is no...

Diveapolooza Independence, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: Independence, KS

We think it’s high time we get together to dive! This is an opportunity to enjoy some local diving and refresh your skills with area pirates and friends. The Dive Pirates Foundation is hosting...

Beer styles class/tasting Independence, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 06:00 PM

Enjoy learning about beer and the brewing process while tasting your way through several different styles with beer from Indy Brew Works as well as other breweries! Led by our brewer, Tim Hardy...

Phoenix Herpetological Sanctuary: Facility Tour Independence, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 12:00 PM

Address: Independence, KS

Interact with some of our special animals, which for many people is a once in a lifetime experience. Guests will get to learn about endangered species, how we contribute to conservation of those...