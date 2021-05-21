newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elk City, KS

What’s up Elk City: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Elk City Voice
Elk City Voice
 1 day ago

(ELK CITY, KS) Live events are coming to Elk City.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Elk City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P7ZGR_0a7CwZNQ00

Parenting After Separation: Your Child’s Future

Independence, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 01:00 PM

Address: 1101 Donald Ave, Independence, KS

Pre-Registration is necessary. Deadline for enrollment is the day before the class. Please call 620-331-3480 or 620-251-8180 Instructor: Barbara Shoop, Parent Education Specialist There is no...

Learn More

LIVE@!.KENTUCKY DERBY 2021 LIVE ON fReE

Independence, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: Independence, KS

LIVE@!.KENTUCKY DERBY 2021 LIVE ON fReE LIVE LINK 🔴👉 KENTUCKY DERBY 2021 STRONG

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EDrJ4_0a7CwZNQ00

Diveapolooza

Independence, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: Independence, KS

We think it’s high time we get together to dive! This is an opportunity to enjoy some local diving and refresh your skills with area pirates and friends. The Dive Pirates Foundation is hosting...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QQPUF_0a7CwZNQ00

Beer styles class/tasting

Independence, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 06:00 PM

Enjoy learning about beer and the brewing process while tasting your way through several different styles with beer from Indy Brew Works as well as other breweries! Led by our brewer, Tim Hardy...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RPHPb_0a7CwZNQ00

Phoenix Herpetological Sanctuary: Facility Tour

Independence, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 12:00 PM

Address: Independence, KS

Interact with some of our special animals, which for many people is a once in a lifetime experience. Guests will get to learn about endangered species, how we contribute to conservation of those...

Learn More
Elk City Voice

Elk City Voice

Elk City, KS
3
Followers
24
Post
47
Views
ABOUT

With Elk City Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kentucky State
City
Elk City, KS
City
Independence, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Kentucky Derby#Beer#Live Events#Species Conservation#Ks Pre Registration#Ks Live Kentucky Derby#Kentucky Derby 2021#Indy Brew Works#Live Content#Enrollment#Live Formats#Live Talks#Link#Remote Versions#Stand Up Comedy#Social#Diving#Pirates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Kansas StatePosted by
Only In Kansas

The Smallest State Park In Kansas, Mushroom Rock State Park Is A Sight To Be Seen

If you love the great outdoors, remarkable scenery, and exciting outdoor adventures, Kansas is the place to be. The Sunflower State boasts 28 state parks that are each a dream location for nature lovers and photographers alike. Mushroom Rock State Park is the smallest state park in Kansas but it is also one of the […] The post The Smallest State Park In Kansas, Mushroom Rock State Park Is A Sight To Be Seen appeared first on Only In Your State.