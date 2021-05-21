newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kadoka, SD

Kadoka calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Kadoka Today
Kadoka Today
 1 day ago

(KADOKA, SD) Kadoka has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Kadoka:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iieit_0a7CwYUh00

Sunday Morning Service

Philip, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 09:30 AM

Address: 22070 US-14, Philip, SD

Join us as we worship both indoors and "Drive-in" at 10:30 AM

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BW5B6_0a7CwYUh00

Wheelin To Wall

Wall, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

The Wheelin’ to Wall 100 course starts ends in Wall, South Dakota. This route takes you around the South Dakota White River Badlands Wall formation, with miles of stunning views through the heart...

Learn More

Badlands National Park, South Dakota

Wall, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Sandra Lee Photography Crazy4Wildlife.com will guide you into picturesque Badlands National Park and its surrounding attractions in South Dakota. Badlands National Park is known for distinctive...

Learn More
Kadoka Today

Kadoka Today

Kadoka, SD
2
Followers
8
Post
11
Views
ABOUT

With Kadoka Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wall, SD
City
Kadoka, SD
State
South Dakota State
City
White River, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#Badlands National Park#Stand Up Comedy#Live Events#Live Theater#Sun May#Drive#Attractions#Guide#Live Content#Live Formats#Sd#Sat#Ends#Live Remote Experience#Time#Stunning Views
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Agriculturekfgo.com

South Dakota Producers Invited to Get Away & Connect

Connecting South Dakota’s family farmers and ranchers with information, resources and each other is the focus of the South Dakota Farmers Union Young Producers Event held July 30-31 at Cedar Shores Resort, Oacoma. “Farming and ranching is an around the clock job. We design this event to give producers an...