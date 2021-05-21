newsbreak-logo
Dugway, UT

Live events on the horizon in Dugway

Dugway News Watch
 1 day ago

(DUGWAY, UT) Dugway has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Dugway area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eyWUE_0a7CwWjF00

Tooele County Gun Show & Safety Fair

Grantsville, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 2930 UT-112, Grantsville, UT

The Tooele County Gun Show & Safety Fair will be held on Jun 12th, 2021 in Grantsville, UT. This Grantsville gun show is held at Deseret Peak Convention Center and hosted by Tooele County Health...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G6EDV_0a7CwWjF00

Amateur Track Day Wed Track & AutoX Rd8 05/26/2021

Grantsville, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 512 Sheep Ln, Grantsville, UT

Welcome to Amateur Track Days! Amateur Track Days (ATD) previously known as WOW is a unique program presented by Utah Motorsports Campus that allows enthusiasts to drive their street or...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x6U9P_0a7CwWjF00

Ride For Life 2021

Grantsville, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2930 UT-112, Grantsville, UT

Benefiting: MAKE-A-WISH UTAH Mission Statement: We grant the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions to enrich the human experience with hope, strength, and joy!! AUGUST 21st ...

Apex Track Days

Grantsville, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 512 Sheep Ln, Grantsville, UT

West Course Free Download WordPress ThemesDownload Nulled WordPress ThemesPremium WordPress Themes DownloadDownload Nulled WordPress Themesfree online coursedownload coolpad firmwarePremium...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QqlJr_0a7CwWjF00

On Set Cinema - Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers

Stockton, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:30 PM

You're huntin' it, ain't ya? ...yeah, you're huntin' it all right. Just like us! Hitch a ride with ON SET CINEMA to Penney's Gas Station in Stockton, Utah on Friday, September 17th for a very...

Dugway News Watch

Dugway, UT
ABOUT

With Dugway News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

