Live events on the horizon in Dugway

(DUGWAY, UT) Dugway has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Dugway area:

Tooele County Gun Show & Safety Fair Grantsville, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 2930 UT-112, Grantsville, UT

The Tooele County Gun Show & Safety Fair will be held on Jun 12th, 2021 in Grantsville, UT. This Grantsville gun show is held at Deseret Peak Convention Center and hosted by Tooele County Health...

Amateur Track Day Wed Track & AutoX Rd8 05/26/2021 Grantsville, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 512 Sheep Ln, Grantsville, UT

Welcome to Amateur Track Days! Amateur Track Days (ATD) previously known as WOW is a unique program presented by Utah Motorsports Campus that allows enthusiasts to drive their street or...

Ride For Life 2021 Grantsville, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2930 UT-112, Grantsville, UT

Benefiting: MAKE-A-WISH UTAH Mission Statement: We grant the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions to enrich the human experience with hope, strength, and joy!! AUGUST 21st ...

Apex Track Days Grantsville, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 512 Sheep Ln, Grantsville, UT

On Set Cinema - Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers Stockton, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:30 PM

You're huntin' it, ain't ya? ...yeah, you're huntin' it all right. Just like us! Hitch a ride with ON SET CINEMA to Penney's Gas Station in Stockton, Utah on Friday, September 17th for a very...