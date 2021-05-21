Bliss calendar: Coming events

(BLISS, ID) Bliss is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Bliss area:

Challenge of Champions Bullriding Jerome, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 10:55 PM

Address: 205 N Fir St, Jerome, ID

The Challenge of Champions Bullriding Tour Event invades the Jerome County Fairgrounds on May 22nd. CCT Bullriding will be bringing our top 30 cowboys to compete; Don't miss your chance to see who...

MURPH - Wendell, ID 2021 Wendell, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 07:00 AM

Address: 3050 Rex Leland Hwy, Wendell, ID

MURPH is a hero workout that takes place on memorial day. It consists of a mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 air squats, and another mile run. There will be different variations and...

Patriotic Day Hagerman, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

This is the day we celebrate our freedom and our Patriots at the market. Flag ceremony by the VFW. Vendors, food and fun, live entertainment.

22nd Annual “A Blast on the Grass” Car Show Hagerman, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

22nd Annual “A Blast on the Grass” Car Show @ Hagerman City Park Join us for a day of cars, fun, motorcycles, games, trucks, vendors & more! More information coming soon.

Ten Year Reunion - Adult Evening Buhl, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 1016 Main Street, Buhl, ID 83316

Catch up with your old classmates during our ten-year reunion. (Friday - adults, Saturday - families)