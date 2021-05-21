newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bliss, ID

Bliss calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Bliss Dispatch
Bliss Dispatch
 1 day ago

(BLISS, ID) Bliss is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Bliss area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JKAEK_0a7CwVqW00

Challenge of Champions Bullriding

Jerome, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 10:55 PM

Address: 205 N Fir St, Jerome, ID

The Challenge of Champions Bullriding Tour Event invades the Jerome County Fairgrounds on May 22nd. CCT Bullriding will be bringing our top 30 cowboys to compete; Don't miss your chance to see who...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GGnBg_0a7CwVqW00

MURPH - Wendell, ID 2021

Wendell, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 07:00 AM

Address: 3050 Rex Leland Hwy, Wendell, ID

MURPH is a hero workout that takes place on memorial day. It consists of a mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 air squats, and another mile run. There will be different variations and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RIhSB_0a7CwVqW00

Patriotic Day

Hagerman, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

This is the day we celebrate our freedom and our Patriots at the market. Flag ceremony by the VFW. Vendors, food and fun, live entertainment.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07NKpC_0a7CwVqW00

22nd Annual “A Blast on the Grass” Car Show

Hagerman, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

22nd Annual “A Blast on the Grass” Car Show @ Hagerman City Park Join us for a day of cars, fun, motorcycles, games, trucks, vendors & more! More information coming soon.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ntRog_0a7CwVqW00

Ten Year Reunion - Adult Evening

Buhl, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 1016 Main Street, Buhl, ID 83316

Catch up with your old classmates during our ten-year reunion. (Friday - adults, Saturday - families)

Learn More
Bliss Dispatch

Bliss Dispatch

Bliss, ID
0
Followers
26
Post
309
Views
ABOUT

With Bliss Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jerome, ID
Government
City
Hagerman, ID
City
Buhl, ID
City
Bliss, ID
City
Jerome, ID
City
Wendell, ID
Local
Idaho Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Park#Motorcycles#Squats#Live Events#Local Events#Live Theater#Fun Time#Memorial Day#Cct Bullriding#Sun Jun#Patriots#Vfw#In Person Events#Live Content#Workout#Standup Comedy#Flag Ceremony#Id Murph#Sat#Remote Versions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Declo, IDTwin Falls Times-News

Magic Valley community updates

Seniors Heather Muhlestein of Oakley High School and Natalie Wardle of Declo High School, were awarded $250 Aaron and Gloria Johnson Memorial Scholarships by the Oakley Valley Arts Council. They have both been active in the arts. Muhlestein will attend ASU, while Wardle is headed for The College of Idaho.