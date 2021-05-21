Riggins calendar: What's coming up
(RIGGINS, ID) Live events are coming to Riggins.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Riggins:
Starts at: Fri May 05, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sun May 05, 03:00 PM
Address: 255 Seven U Ranch Road, Lucile, ID
3 day Stockdog Clinic on May 28 - 30th. All ages of dogs and handlers welcome. For registration and more information click the link below https://www.hangintreeomo.com/stock-dog.html#/
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Address: 501 W Lake St, McCall, ID
Annual Convention Election of Officers Great Speakers Raffle Drawing Dinner Golf Tournament and more TBA Come have a great time NOTE: The picture is of an old ITA Convention were people are having...
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: 1101 N 3rd St, McCall, ID
Place: Hotel McCall/Bistro 45 Courtyard Show Dates: Friday, Saturday & Sunday, August 27th, 28th & 29th Show Times: Friday 4PM-7PM, Saturday 10AM-6PM, Sunday 10AM-4PM Booth Fee: $150 Due Upon...
Starts at: Sat May 05, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sun May 05, 04:00 PM
Address: 100 N Main St, Riggins, ID
This two day course is designed for students who have already completed a Reiki level 1 training.
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: 13834 Farm to Market Rd, McCall, ID
54-hole flighted stroke play championship for senior men, super senior men, and senior women. Entries are open to amateur golfers who must have an up- to-date USGA Handicap Index®. A Handicap...