Riggins calendar: What's coming up

(RIGGINS, ID) Live events are coming to Riggins.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Riggins:

Spring Stockdog Clinic LUCILE, ID Lucile, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 03:00 PM

Address: 255 Seven U Ranch Road, Lucile, ID

3 day Stockdog Clinic on May 28 - 30th. All ages of dogs and handlers welcome. For registration and more information click the link below https://www.hangintreeomo.com/stock-dog.html#/

ITA Annual Convention McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 501 W Lake St, McCall, ID

Annual Convention Election of Officers Great Speakers Raffle Drawing Dinner Golf Tournament and more TBA Come have a great time NOTE: The picture is of an old ITA Convention were people are having...

Art in the Courtyard McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1101 N 3rd St, McCall, ID

Place: Hotel McCall/Bistro 45 Courtyard Show Dates: Friday, Saturday & Sunday, August 27th, 28th & 29th Show Times: Friday 4PM-7PM, Saturday 10AM-6PM, Sunday 10AM-4PM Booth Fee: $150 Due Upon...

Reiki Level 2 Training Riggins, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 100 N Main St, Riggins, ID

This two day course is designed for students who have already completed a Reiki level 1 training.

Idaho Senior Amateur Championship McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 13834 Farm to Market Rd, McCall, ID

54-hole flighted stroke play championship for senior men, super senior men, and senior women. Entries are open to amateur golfers who must have an up- to-date USGA Handicap Index®. A Handicap...