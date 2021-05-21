newsbreak-logo
Riggins, ID

Riggins calendar: What's coming up

Riggins Post
Riggins Post
 1 day ago

(RIGGINS, ID) Live events are coming to Riggins.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Riggins:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23xNBW_0a7CwUxn00

Spring Stockdog Clinic LUCILE, ID

Lucile, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 03:00 PM

Address: 255 Seven U Ranch Road, Lucile, ID

3 day Stockdog Clinic on May 28 - 30th. All ages of dogs and handlers welcome. For registration and more information click the link below https://www.hangintreeomo.com/stock-dog.html#/

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kce8K_0a7CwUxn00

ITA Annual Convention

McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 501 W Lake St, McCall, ID

Annual Convention Election of Officers Great Speakers Raffle Drawing Dinner Golf Tournament and more TBA Come have a great time NOTE: The picture is of an old ITA Convention were people are having...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LmRLP_0a7CwUxn00

Art in the Courtyard

McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1101 N 3rd St, McCall, ID

Place: Hotel McCall/Bistro 45 Courtyard Show Dates: Friday, Saturday & Sunday, August 27th, 28th & 29th Show Times: Friday 4PM-7PM, Saturday 10AM-6PM, Sunday 10AM-4PM Booth Fee: $150 Due Upon...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GLU0d_0a7CwUxn00

Reiki Level 2 Training

Riggins, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 100 N Main St, Riggins, ID

This two day course is designed for students who have already completed a Reiki level 1 training.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nIpXD_0a7CwUxn00

Idaho Senior Amateur Championship

McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 13834 Farm to Market Rd, McCall, ID

54-hole flighted stroke play championship for senior men, super senior men, and senior women. Entries are open to amateur golfers who must have an up- to-date USGA Handicap Index®. A Handicap...

ABOUT

With Riggins Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

