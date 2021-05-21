Terry events coming soon

(TERRY, MT) Terry has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Terry area:

Midsummer Night's Dream in Miles City Miles City, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:30 AM

Four young lovers find themselves in an enchanted forest at the mercy of a feuding fairy king and queen. Along the way, they cross paths with many quirky characters and are swept up in a...

Dinosaur Fossil Dig – Glendive, MT Glendive, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 139 State St, Glendive, MT

Carl will be leading the Dinosaur Fossil Dig, in Glendive, MT. Glendive Dinosaur Dig 2021 $250.00 – $500.00 Join Carl and friends from July 6-9 in […]



Childbirth Education Class Miles City, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:45 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 2600 Wilson St, Miles City, MT

This one-day class will prepare you for the day that your baby is born. Topics will include breastfeeding, stages of labor, and breathing techniques. You'll be invited to tour our facility, meet...

Circus Funtastic - MILES CITY, MT Miles City, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon May 05, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 42 Gary Owens Rd., Miles City, MT 59301

Embark on a journey as you are amazed by our talented performers, amazing acrobats, speed juggler, and hilarious clowns!

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 313 South Merrill Avenue, Glendive, MT 59330

Training that focuses on assessing senior capacity, looking for signs of abuse and exploitation, and reporting suspected abuses.