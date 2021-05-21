Events on the Quemado calendar

(QUEMADO, NM) Quemado is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Quemado:

Alpine Tour XX REDO Alpine, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 40 Co Rd 2220, Alpine, AZ

AZPCA will be holding its 20th “official” annual Alpine Tour. Due to the virus and a forest fire, last year‘s Alpine XX was cancelled as an AZPCA event. Join us this year for a great drive, cooler...

Eagar Days Eagar, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 555 N Butler St, Eagar, AZ

In the cool White Mountains family fun days filled with events in Eagar, Arizona. The Outdoor Expo is in the RV Dome and there will be an Archery Shoot, Soccer Tournament, Hunters Safety Field Day...

Main Street Spruce-Up Alpine, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 03:30 AM

Address: US-191, Alpine, AZ

Main Street Spruce-Up: The annual Alliance May Spruce-Up is set for Monday, May 24 - the group will meet at 8:30 am at The Tackle Shop. Many volunteers are needed to help get our Main Street in...

2021 Springerville Yard Party Springerville, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 262 W Main St, Springerville, AZ

*We are striving to take every precaution to keep parents and staff healthy. You must have a temperature check every time you visit but you are welcome to bring others with you — with or without a...

Alpine Area Artisans Festival Alpine, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 07:00 AM

Address: 42634 US-191, Alpine, AZ

Please call before attending any community events. It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus. You can find CDC coronavirus information at...